As the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts looks to reimagine the historic institution to ensure its sustainability it looks to Eric Pryor as its new leader.
Pryor has been appointed president of the historic museum and college and will begin Jan. 18, 2022. He brings over 25 years of experience in education, museum administration and community-building initiatives to PAFA. Founded in 1805, it is the nation’s first school and museum of fine arts.
“I am profoundly honored to be taking on the leadership of this historic and celebrated institution,” Pryor said. “I am eager to work in partnership with the PAFA board, staff, faculty, students and alumni, and start writing its next magnificent chapter together. I’m also delighted to be returning to Philadelphia and its varied communities. It is a city of great art and artistry, with PAFA as one of its crown jewels.”
The position of president was previously held by David Brigham, who left PAFA in November 2020 to become president of the Pennsylvania Historical Society.
Anne E. McCollum, chair of the PAFA board of trustees, said the institution "did a deep dive internally about what we were looking at in a leader." She said that Pryor's attributes checked off all of PAFA's boxes.
“We unanimously chose Eric Pryor as the next president of PAFA because he has all the qualities we hoped for in our next leader. He is strategic, collaborative and innovative, with the sensibility of an artist,” she said. “He will bring a new dynamic to our 216-year-old institution that will help us respond to our changing society."
Other PAFA officials echoed these sentiments.
“Eric Pryor resonates with PAFA’s shared core values as an institution — its traditions, commitment to diversity and inclusion as well as to education and stewardship, and its foundational bedrock of community,” Reginald M. Browne, vice chair of the board of trustees and chair of the board of governors, said in a statement. “He made a palpable connection with the PAFA community during his visits here. I am confident that he will be a passionate advocate for PAFA’s legacy and inspired by the work we have already begun to move toward our future.”
Pryor said his experience as an artist and being in front of the canvass allows him as a leader to be open to more than one solution or approach.
"You want people who won't be paralyzed by the possibilities," he said.
When Pryor and McCollum spoke to The Tribune, they acknowledged that traditional art is always evolving and it's important to see what's coming down the road. And they will be looking at digital art such as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, for a place in art. These are likened to a digital form of trading cards that have sparked a new genre of art.
"Museums, colleges and libraries are becoming a nexus of conversation about the arts," McCollum said. "It's very important to have a leader who is a listener."
Pryor said he looks forward to immersing himself into learning about PAFA.
"For me right now is understanding this institution: the students, the staff, the faculty," he said.
Pryor comes to PAFA from the Harlem School of the Arts, where he has served as president since 2015. During his tenure he secured a significant gift that enabled the school to undertake its first major renovation in 40 years and move toward becoming a cultural hub for the neighborhood.
Previously he was executive director of the Center for Arts Education, executive director of the New Jersey State Museum and president of the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey.
Pryor began his arts career as executive director of the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation’s Center for Arts and Culture in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Pryor, who lives in West Orange, New Jersey, with his wife and two daughters, said he looks forward to relocating to Philadelphia. He is a 1992 graduate of Temple University's Tyler School of Art with a master's of fine arts. He graduated in 1990 with a bachelor's of fine arts from Wayne State University and completed Columbia University’s Executive Leadership Program for Nonprofits in 1997.
"Art allows you to be a visionary at a very early age," he said. "The arts are at the core of who we are as human beings ... it's the heart of our humanity."
