Ye Olde Philadelphia Club, founded in 1926, hosted its 97th Anniversary Spring Formal Dinner Dance on Saturday. The elegant event, attended by 500 people, was held at Rivers Casino in Philadelphia.

Club President Stephen C. Brangman remarked, “Our club has thrived for close to a century! We continue to evolve, meeting the current day needs of our membership while also honoring our organization’s past and the traditions set forth by our esteemed founders. While much has changed over the last 97 years, some things have held true: African American men in this city and beyond are best poised to support our communities when we work as a collective. While we are a social organization, the power of our brotherhood is very evident. Our annual spring formal is a celebration of gratitude for family and friends, because without the support of each other, none of this would be possible.

