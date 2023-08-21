WURD Radio celebrated its Founder's Day on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the future home of WURD Radio, 3601 Haverford Avenue. Festivities included a tribute to Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr., food, music, vendors, health screenings, and a chance to win tickets see The Lion King at the Kimmel campus' Academy of Music.

The day featured a main stage where WURD personalities moderated conversations curated in the mold of Dr. Lomax’s legacy and the themes that defined his work, like community health and wellness, economic empowerment, and business ownership.

