WURD Radio celebrated its Founder's Day on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the future home of WURD Radio, 3601 Haverford Avenue. Festivities included a tribute to Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr., food, music, vendors, health screenings, and a chance to win tickets see The Lion King at the Kimmel campus' Academy of Music.
The day featured a main stage where WURD personalities moderated conversations curated in the mold of Dr. Lomax’s legacy and the themes that defined his work, like community health and wellness, economic empowerment, and business ownership.
The event opened with ceremonial libations offered by Groundings host Brother Shomari, a land acknowledgment, a performance by drumming group Music Over Matters, and a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Valerie Gay.
Throughout the day, the stage will featured two panel discussions — Equitable Development moderated by Brother Shomari and Violence as a Public Health Issue moderated by Solomon Jones, host of Wake Up With WURD — as well as a special tribute to Dr. Lomax featuring his family’s reflections on his enduring legacy.
Several elected officials were attendance — Councilmembers Kenyatte Johnson and Jamie Gauthier, Sen. Vincent Hughes.
WURD Creative and Production Director Tiffany Bacon presented WURD’s third annual Community Impact Awards to five recipients chosen for their contributions to Philadelphia’s cultural and civic landscape:
Meeka Johnson, CEO of All Black Everything Pop-Up
Dr. Delana Wardlaw and Dr. Elana McDonald, The Twin Sister Docs
Jazmine Smith, founder Of Eyekonz Lacrosse
Rev. Dr. Andy Jenkins, community organizer
Troy Wilmore, technical production manager, radio show producer and remote broadcast engineer for WURD Radio.
