On Saturday, at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, WDAS hosted its annual Women of Excellence Luncheon, marking seven years of honoring phenomenal women all over the tri-state area.
The Women of Excellence Legend Award was presented to MC Lyte, a DJ, actress and entrepreneur and one of the pioneers of female rap. Other honorees also include Sharrie Williams, co-anchor at 6abc Action News at 5 & Action News at 10 on PHL17; Aja Graydon Dantzler, singer-songwriter with Kindred the Family Soul; Vanesse Lloyd Sgambati, CEO and founder of the African American Children’s Book Project (AACBP); Dr. Edith Mitchell, oncologist, researcher and the 116th president of the National Medical Association at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital; and Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation and vice president of Community Affairs at Independence Blue Cross.
