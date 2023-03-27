It seems the entire city was out to celebrate Mayor James F. Kenney’s eighth and final hosting of what has become Philadelphia’s premier social event, the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball.

The doors opened to the Lincoln University Marching Band which provided a spirited beginning to an elegant evening of fun, friends, and fellowship. Over 800 guests were entertained throughout the evening which raised a record $690,000 prior to the event, and an additional $79,000 during the ball.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.