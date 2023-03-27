It seems the entire city was out to celebrate Mayor James F. Kenney’s eighth and final hosting of what has become Philadelphia’s premier social event, the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball.
The doors opened to the Lincoln University Marching Band which provided a spirited beginning to an elegant evening of fun, friends, and fellowship. Over 800 guests were entertained throughout the evening which raised a record $690,000 prior to the event, and an additional $79,000 during the ball.
Joining the Mayor were some of Pennsylvania's most notable, including Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia’s first female African American to hold the position; Tony Watlington Sr., superintendent of the Philadelphia school district; and Tumar Alexander, managing director of the City of Philadelphia; and U.S. Congressman, Dwight Evans.
Also present were the presidents of the two local HBCUs (historically Black universities and colleges), Mr. Aaron Walton of Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Brenda Allen of Lincoln University.
M.A.S.K.E.D. award recipients were Allison Green Johnson, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group Foundation; Reginald W. Wilkes, former Philadelphia Eagle and senior vice president of wealth management for the Janney Montgomery Scott LLC; and TD Bank, who also sponsored the ball.
The highlight of the evening was the inaugural presentation of the Advancing Young Leadership Award (AYLA) to Ms. Jasmine E. Sessoms, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the Hilco Development Partners.
Local house music diva, Lady Alma, kicked off the celebration with dancing, and Philadelphia’s own DJ Touch Tone ended the evening with a bang.
Congratulations to the UNCF Philadelphia team: John D. Kirby, Jr., area development director; Carolyn Starling-Love, regional administrative assistant; and Richard Lee Snow, regional development director, who were joined by a host of UNCF scholars, volunteers, and others to produce an outstanding event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.