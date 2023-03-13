From March 9-12, a sea of pink and green flooded the streets of Philadelphia. The city hosted the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. for their North Atlantic Regional Conference (NARC).
This weekend marked the sororities first major conference in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection since their 69th Boulé, which was scheduled to take place in Philadelphia, was canceled in 2020. This time around more 5,000 members of the sorority, from the 12 eastern states that make up the north Atlantic region, made their presence felt through both service and sheer numbers.
The sorority’s rich history is also intertwined with Philadelphia’s. The city has played host to the NARC a dozen times dating back to 1931.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was founded on Jan. 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University, and since its inception, women of class, grace and great historical importance have dawned the colors salmon pink and apple green. Kamala Harris, the current vice president of the United States, is a member of the sorority, as well as Ruth E. Carter who, as of Sunday night’s Oscars, is the only Black woman to win two Academy Awards.
“The beauty of NARC isn’t just seeing my sisters,” said Sharon L. Hopson, a community service volunteer and sorority member from Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. “We all come from different parts of the region and we all get to come together once a year to share love, community service, have a lot of fun and do workshops.
“It all ends with a celebration but we’re celebrating each other as well,” noted Hopson. “And it’s even more powerful coming off of COVID where we weren’t able to come together in person at all.”
According to Elicia Pegues Spearman, the north Atlantic regional director, the theme of this year’s conference is “F.I.R.S.T. Love: Serving You F.I.R.S.T. in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly AKAfection.”
The acronym “F.I.R.S.T.” stands for “Fellowship with one another; explore Innovations in leadership and operations; pay Respect to the legacy of Alpha Kappa Alpha in the birthplace of the nation and the home of Ethel Hedgemon Lyle, the sorority’s visionary founder; Serve Philadelphians in need; and Thrive as part of a historic sisterhood.”
Members of the sorority embodied the commitment to service from the very beginning of the conference by donating more than 4,000 snack packs to the Philabundance Food Bank to fight child hunger, and collecting more than 5,000 coloring books for day cares and senior centers in Philadelphia. Conference attendees were also informed and empowered to support Black-owned businesses under the “Build Our Wealth” initiative. Those initiatives were just a few of five community service programs happening at the same time.
“We always like to leave the community a little bit better than when we found it and contribute to it,” said Linda Medley, chair of the 92nd north Atlantic regional conference’s service project committee. “As soon as the conference started the service started, and we are working toward greater heights of service and sisterhood.”
The final service event was a Community Day at John F. Street Community Center. The four-hour event provided critical health information like getting your vitals checked for free. Health and wellness workshops and financial seminars on a wide range of topics, like advice for filing taxes and constructing your will, were open to the public. There were even opportunities to get up and get your blood flowing with a hip hop fundamentals dance presentation.
“It’s just beautiful to see so many sisters come together,” said Marcie Travagline, a sorority sister and volunteer. “Service is what we do, that’s the heart of what our organization is about and it’s nice to see so many sisters coming together to help the community.”
