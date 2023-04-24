On Saturday, April 15, at the White Manor Country Club in Malvern, the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Rho Chi Zeta Chapter, hosted their 20th Annual Blue Revue scholarship luncheon titled From Girls to Pearls. The theme for the 2023 Blue Revue was “Welcome Back,” since the chapter had not hosted the event since 2019 to due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luncheon was the conclusion of this year's UPLIFT (Utilizing Potential and Life Interests for Teens) Mentoring Program, a program established by the Rho Chi Zeta chapter in 2000 to help inform, educate, and prepare female high school students as they journey through their teen years. Through interactive workshops, the participants receive educational and career guidance, tips on financial literacy, improve leadership and communication skills, learn the importance of social graces, and become more academically, culturally, and socially aware.

