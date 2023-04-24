On Saturday, April 15, at the White Manor Country Club in Malvern, the ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Rho Chi Zeta Chapter, hosted their 20th Annual Blue Revue scholarship luncheon titled From Girls to Pearls. The theme for the 2023 Blue Revue was “Welcome Back,” since the chapter had not hosted the event since 2019 to due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The luncheon was the conclusion of this year’s UPLIFT (Utilizing Potential and Life Interests for Teens) Mentoring Program, a program established by the Rho Chi Zeta chapter in 2000 to help inform, educate, and prepare female high school students as they journey through their teen years. Through interactive workshops, the participants receive educational and career guidance, tips on financial literacy, improve leadership and communication skills, learn the importance of social graces, and become more academically, culturally, and socially aware.
The 2023 UPLIFT participants were Yakiyah DeVaughn from Paul Robeson High School, Amahlah Dorceus from Harry S. Truman High School in Levittown, Jasmine Johnson from Haverford Senior High in Havertown, Sumayyah Luton from Central High School, Vada Myers from Interboro High School in Prospect Park, and Grace Skeete from Henderson High School in West Chester.
Family, friends, sorority members and community members were in attendance to see the participants highlight the skills and talents they developed as a result of the mentoring program. This included a grand finale with the participants performing a choreographed dance number with their positive male role model and being adorned with a strand of pearls presented by members of the sorority. The pearls symbolize wealth, power, feminine charm, and their transformation from girls to pearls.
Proceeds from the Blue Revue go towards providing scholarships to deserving young women.
