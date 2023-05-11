On Wednesday The Salvation Army in Greater Philadelphia honored four individuals who go above and beyond for the city at its annual Celebrate Hope Annual Luncheon at the Crystal Tea Room in the Wanamaker Building.

The event began at 12 p.m. and was proceeded by a VIP networking hour. The Salvation Army raised about $307,000 during the luncheon, the proceeds are to sustain year-round programming for individuals and families in need.

