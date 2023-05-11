On Wednesday The Salvation Army in Greater Philadelphia honored four individuals who go above and beyond for the city at its annual Celebrate Hope Annual Luncheon at the Crystal Tea Room in the Wanamaker Building.
The event began at 12 p.m. and was proceeded by a VIP networking hour. The Salvation Army raised about $307,000 during the luncheon, the proceeds are to sustain year-round programming for individuals and families in need.
Honorees for this year’s awards include actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, State Sen. Vincent Hughes, and executives Stephen Fera of Independence Blue Cross and Romona Riscoe Benson of PECO.
“The Salvation Army is so grateful and humbled to honor these outstanding individuals who share a passion for serving those in need in Greater Philadelphia,” said Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders, divisional secretary for the Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army. “We can’t think of a better group of individuals who exemplify what it means to serve, to advocate, and to love.”
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Sen. Hughes are the recipients of the Doing the Most Good Award for their outstanding community service in helping others be all they can be.
Stephen Fera, executive vice president of Public Affairs and Government Markets for Independence Blue Cross, is the recipient of the Others Award for exemplifying an extraordinary spirit of service to others and exceptional service to The Salvation Army and/or community.
Romona Riscoe Benson, director of Corporate and Community Impact at PECO, is the recipient of the Eliza Shirley Women in Leadership Award for exemplifying Salvation Army pioneer Eliza Shirley’s dedication to service, community, and faith.
