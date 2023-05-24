From left, Raymond Jones, scholarship recipient, with Sen. Vincent Hughes and Sheryl Lee Ralph during the Urban League of Philadelphia 2023 Empowerment Dinner. — Photos by HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
David Oh, former three-term At-Large City Councilmember and Republican candidate for mayor of Philadelphia, and Pat Coulter, former CEO of Urban League of Philadelphia pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Rev. Marshall Mitchell, senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church of Abington, and Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia Democratic mayoral candidate, pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Tony B. Watlington Sr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, amongst guests during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Doug Oliver, Liz Murphy and Romona Riscoe Benson all of PECO, an Exelon Company, pose for a photo during the event.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Vania Abdul and Dania Ceruti pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of IBX Foundation, Yvonne Drayton and Kathy Epps, director of operations of the Urban League Philadelphia, pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Lisa El, Dominique Self and Susan Laramore pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Maurice Goodman and Vincent Gordon of the Gordon Policy Group, LLC, Jacque Figueroa, and Greg Deavens, CEO of Independence Health Group, pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Jacqueline London, NBC10 news anchor, gives remarks during the dinner.
On Tuesday, at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown at 5:30 p.m., the Urban League of Philadelphia celebrated 106 years of creating economic empowerment, advancement, and equality opportunities.
The evening was celebrated with music, food and fun, along with the presence of some of Philadelphia's finest, including Sen. Vincent Hughes and his wife Sheryl Lee Ralph, mayoral candidate nominees Republican David Oh and Democrat Cherelle Parker, and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlingon.
The event was to celebrate the accomplishments of individuals and businesses who uplift the Urban League's mission. Philadelphia Youth Basketball earned the Empowerment Award, Elevate 215 won the Education Award, and the Equity Award went to the Lincoln Financial Group.
This year, the focus is to elevate the “Song of Equality” through the power of empowerment, education, and, equity. The event also highlighted local high school seniors receiving scholarships through the generous donor contributions to the Urban Community Scholars Program.
