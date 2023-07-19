On July 18, Steak 48 held a "Sweet 16" birthday party for the popular blog site, Philly Chit Chat. Along with 250 guests of subjects of the blog came out to honor HughE Dillon’s contributions to Philadelphia, its entertainment news and coverage of local social event, and reminisce.

It’s been 16 years since Dillon started his news and gossip site, covering everything from charity galas to the best new restaurants to community initiatives.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.