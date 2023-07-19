From left, Oliver Badgio, chief brand office of Prime Steak Concepts, Earl Hopkins of The Philadelphia Inquirer; Ashley Nicholson, care coordinator of Prime Steak Concepts; and Jeff Mastro CEO and co-founder of Prime Steak Concepts pose for a photo during the dinner.
From left, Jermaine Jenkins of AIA Philadelphia and HughE Dillon of PhillyChitChat pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
HughE Dillon/PhillyChitChat
Kimberly McGlonn of Grant Blvd and Russ Torres of USA Today Network pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/PhillyChitChat
From left, Kristyn Aldrich of ASAP!, Priscilla Jimenez, Esq., Joe Val of Ally Management Partners, and Nikki Allen White of Welcome America pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/PhillyChitChat
From left, Aunyea Lachelle and Karen Hua, both of NBC10, pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/PhillyChitChat
From left, Jackie London and Brittney Shipp of NBC 10 Philadelphia pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/PhillyChitChat
From left, Howard Monroe of CBS Philadelphia, Amira Smith, producer and creative consultant, and Michael Newmius of FS Investments pose for a photo during the dinner.
HughE Dillon/PhillyChitChat
From left, Natalie Egenolf, TV personality, and Afea Tucker, strategic communications consultant, pose for a photo during the dinner.
On July 18, Steak 48 held a "Sweet 16" birthday party for the popular blog site, Philly Chit Chat. Along with 250 guests of subjects of the blog came out to honor HughE Dillon’s contributions to Philadelphia, its entertainment news and coverage of local social event, and reminisce.
It’s been 16 years since Dillon started his news and gossip site, covering everything from charity galas to the best new restaurants to community initiatives.
All proceeds and donations from the dinner will go towards local nonprofit Cancer Support Community Greater Philadelphia at Gilda’s Club Warminister.
