On March 18, Philadelphia Teenshop, a chapter of Teenshop, Inc., held its 37th Annual Women’s History Month Scholarship Luncheon on the campus of Drexel University.
The signature event celebrated outstanding African American women and recognized Teenshop girls who participated in the Women’s History Month essay contest. CBS3 news anchor Janelle Burrell served as mistress of ceremonies.
The luncheon included an award ceremony where some notable women in Philadelphia were recognized. Angela Dowd-Burton, and member of Drexel University's board of trustees, received the Woman of Distinction Award. Dr. Keeya Branson-Davis, PECO Corporate contributions manager, received the inaugural Community Leadership Award. Tamara Brockington was the winner of the Women's History Month essay contest.
Teenshop, Inc. is a college preparatory and life skills program for “Girls with Goals.” The organization was founded on June 15, 1985, by Elleanor Jean Hendley, an Emmy Award-winning former CBS News broadcast journalist.
Teenshop has three chapters in Philadelphia, South Jersey, New Jersey and Los Angeles, California. The program has a 100% college acceptance rate, and 3,000 plus alumnae. The Philadelphia Teenshop chapter meets at Drexel University.
