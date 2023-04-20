On Sunday, the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PAC DST), along with the SCORE Philadelphia Chapter, hosted its annual Spring Fling Vendor Extravaganza at the Cristo Rey High School.

The event bolstered entrepreneurial education and SCORE mentorship, culminating in an opportunity for the women who participate to pitch their business to a panel of three expert judges with the chance for three entrepreneurs to win grants to start and grow their businesses.

