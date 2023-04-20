On Sunday, the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PAC DST), along with the SCORE Philadelphia Chapter, hosted its annual Spring Fling Vendor Extravaganza at the Cristo Rey High School.
The event bolstered entrepreneurial education and SCORE mentorship, culminating in an opportunity for the women who participate to pitch their business to a panel of three expert judges with the chance for three entrepreneurs to win grants to start and grow their businesses.
The program provides resources and mentoring for emerging women entrepreneurs to further develop a one-page business plan, gain access to SCORE workshops designed to facilitate creating strategic marketing and financial plans, branding and more, as participants work on creating the winning business pitch.
In welcoming the pitch presenters, Dr. Penny Sparks Nixon, president of PAC DST stated, “On behalf of the nearly 600 service-minded women of the PAC DST, we stand in awe and support of the talent, bravery and tenacity of the women who are stepping out to start and own their own businesses.
“It is not easy, and we recognize the history of discriminatory lending practices and lack of access to capital which makes it even more challenging for women of color.”
The 2023 corporate supporters who provided the grant funding are Citizens Financial Group, Lincoln Financial Network, and Mom Your Business. This year’s pitch competition winners are, Toni Lorraine Johnson, the founder of Dr. Brownies; Ajee Cook, CEO of Done & Done; and Stacey Stewart with Stacey Pearl Co.
The mission of the Philadelphia Chapter of SCORE is to grow small businesses by helping entrepreneurs and existing businesses solve problems through mentoring and support programs.
“The program has grown each year and this year’s participants were amazing and enthusiastic about their business ideas and giving back to the community,” said Mary Livingston, president of SCORE Philadelphia. “That is why I am so excited about its potential to reach and support more talented, innovative and creative women entrepreneurs.
“My hope is that businesses leaders in the city will be encouraged to support the program, as well as to engage as mentors with SCORE.”
