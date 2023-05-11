Tribune Staff Report
In its sixth year, the 2023 SCORE/DELTA Minority Women’s Entrepreneurial Development Program hosted over 150 women in an information session in January. Following the session, 25 participants were invited to the program and pitch competition. After weeks of attending workshops and mentoring/coaching sessions, provided by SCORE and Delta volunteers, including 12 SCORE volunteer mentors, 15 women presented at the 6th Annual Pitch Competition held in the Venture Café at the University City Science Center.
In welcoming the pitch presenters, Dr. Penny Sparks Nixon, President of Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PAC DST) stated that “On behalf of the nearly 600 service-minded women of the PAC DST, we stand in awe and support of the talent, bravery and tenacity of the women who are stepping out to start and own their own businesses.
“It is not easy, and we recognize the history of discriminatory lending practices and lack of access to capital which makes it even more challenging for women of color,” Nixon continued.
The program offers entrepreneurial education and SCORE mentorship, culminating in an opportunity for the women who participate to pitch their business to a panel of three expert judges with the chance for three entrepreneurs to win grants to start and grow their businesses. The 2023 corporate supporters who provided the grant funding are: Citizens Financial Group; Lincoln Financial Network; and Mom Your Business.
The program provides resources and mentoring for emerging women entrepreneurs to further develop a one-page business plan, access to SCORE workshops designed to facilitate creating strategic marketing and financial plans, branding and more, as participants work on creating the winning business pitch.
The winners of the 2023 Pitch Competition are Toni Lorraine Johnson, founder of Dr. Brownies, a company that offers alternative brownie mixes as opposed to the traditional ones; Ajee Cook, CEO of Done & Done, support firm for busy entrepreneurs who have big dreams and multiple projects, but not necessarily the budget to support them; and Stacey Stewart of Stacey Pearl, a beauty company that specializes in skincare treatments for people of color.
In conclusion of this year’s program, Mary Livingston, President of SCORE Philadelphia Chapter said, “The program has grown each year and this year’s participants were amazing and enthusiastic about their business ideas and giving back to the community. That is why, I am so excited about its potential to reach and support more talented, innovative and creative women entrepreneurs. My hope is that businesses leaders in the city will be encouraged to support the program, as well as to engage as mentors with SCORE.”
SCORE Philadelphia Chapter and the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partner annually to offer business education, resources, and business opportunity grants to emerging minority women entrepreneurs.
