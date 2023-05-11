SCORE/DELTA PLANNING TEAM AND PITCH COMPETITION WINNERS

From left, Barbara Grant-Alexander, Tiffany Wilson, Evonia Bennett, Mary Livingston, Sandra Turner Becks, Alexis Wallace, Toni Johnson, Ajee Cook, Stacey Stewart, Sharana Wormsley, Regina Jean-Baptiste and Lynn Fields Harris, members of the SCORE/Delta planning team and the pitch competition winners. — Submitted

 Shanita Daniels

Tribune Staff Report

In its sixth year, the 2023 SCORE/DELTA Minority Women’s Entrepreneurial Development Program hosted over 150 women in an information session in January. Following the session, 25 participants were invited to the program and pitch competition. After weeks of attending workshops and mentoring/coaching sessions, provided by SCORE and Delta volunteers, including 12 SCORE volunteer mentors, 15 women presented at the 6th Annual Pitch Competition held in the Venture Café at the University City Science Center.

