The Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) celebrated nearly 60 years of changing lives through its workforce development and education programs with a big alumni block party on Friday, Sept. 1, at their office in North Philadelphia. Up and down Thompson Street, invited alumni, business leaders and guests enjoyed an afternoon of food, live music and networking. 

Some high profile guests included Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia OIC president and CEO Shelia Ireland, and Gray Hall of 6ABC. The event was free for OIC alumni and their families and friends. 

