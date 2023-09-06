From left, Andrea Mack, director of Workforce Programs at Philadelphia OIC, Merium and My'Asiah Burwell, Michelle Wells-Bates of PECO, and Andrew Bergman, chief advancement officer of Philadelphia OIC pose for a photo during the block party.
This free block party brought together former participants of OIC’s workforce training programs from the last 60 years. There was food, live music and games. — Photos by HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Nadaysha Screven and Alida Curry of OIC Philadelphia pose for a photo during the block party.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Caliph Gamble of Gamble Companies poses for a photo during the block party.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Andrea Mack, director of Workforce Programs at Philadelphia OIC, Merium and My'Asiah Burwell, Michelle Wells-Bates of PECO, and Andrew Bergman, chief advancement officer of Philadelphia OIC pose for a photo during the block party.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Sheila Ireland, CEO and president of the Philadelphia OIC, greets guests at the block party.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Kevin and Kimberly Sutton pose for a photo during the block party.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Sen. Sharif Street, Cherelle L. Parker, Democratic mayoral candidate, and Congressman Dwight Evans give remarks during the block party.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Gray Hall of 6ABC was the MC of the block party.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Curtis Brown and Lawrence Newton, of Urban Guerilla Orchestra, pose for a photo during the block party.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Aulana Betts of the Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust, and Mable Welborn, chair of the Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust, pose for a photo during the block party.
The Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) celebrated nearly 60 years of changing lives through its workforce development and education programs with a big alumni block party on Friday, Sept. 1, at their office in North Philadelphia. Up and down Thompson Street, invited alumni, business leaders and guests enjoyed an afternoon of food, live music and networking.
Some high profile guests included Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia OIC president and CEO Shelia Ireland, and Gray Hall of 6ABC. The event was free for OIC alumni and their families and friends.
School is back in session for the 2023-2024 school year. On Tuesday, September 5, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., Mayor Jim Kenney, State Representative Morgan Cephas, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, and Tangela McClam, Principal of Guion S. Bluford School, "rang th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.