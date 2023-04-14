The Philadelphia Chapter of Chums, Inc., held its annual All That Jazz Extravaganza at The Oaks Ballroom in Glenolden, Pa, on Palm Sunday, April 2. The event, sponsored annually by more than 300 families, friends, partners and colleagues, is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the organization while raising funds to support the chapter’s initiatives.
“It has been a year-long collaborative effort amongst all of my Chum Sisters in preparing for this wonderful day,” said Mary Livingston, vice president of Chums and co-chair of the event. “We always kept with the theme that if our ideas didn’t work, we could change them, but never changed our ultimate goal which is supporting our youth!”
Funds raised through the event support the chapter’s scholarship fund, programs and projects for youth throughout the year. The event allows the Philadelphia Chums to offer four-year scholarships to academically talented young women and men in pursuit of professional careers through educational endeavors.
In their commitment to cultivate young people into strong citizens, the Philadelphia Chums uses the proceeds from the fundraiser to not only fund a four-year scholarship, but also other civic projects.
“The Chums believe that mentorship provides supportive shoulders and helping hands,” said Chums President Margaret Livingston. “Therefore, the Philadelphia Chums, Inc. would like to thank our devoted participants for their unwavering support for 33 years.”
The recipients for the four-year scholarships are Geneva Williams, Jalen Bennet and Brianna Zhane West who are all graduating from their respective colleges/university this year. Chums is currently taking applications for four more youth to support for the next four years.
According to Gloria Toxey Jones, scholarship co-chairperson and organizer of the Philadelphia Chums, “We serve united in purpose and dedicated to our National Theme, ‘Listen to the Children…Enrich their Lives’ as we pay forward continually devoted to the success of our youth.”
Since its inception in 1990, the Philadelphia Chapter of Chums, Inc. has worked resolutely to provide meaningful programs for children and youth. The initiatives of the chapter have ranged from working with students at Lea Elementary School, Alain Locke Elementary School, Tilden Middle School, and West Philadelphia High School.
Chums also supports the Evoleur House, Adopt-A-Family, Women Against Abuse, Salt and Light Clothing Donations, the Walnut Hill Community Association and a host of holiday activities. Chums’s Annual Founder’s Day celebration supports different churches and provides a scholarship to youth members of their church.
Great music for listening and dancing was provided by the Renaissance Orchestra in celebration of 33 years of the extravaganza. The Hums, the male counterpart of the Chums, are always supportive of the work performed by their Chums.
