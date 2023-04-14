The Philadelphia Chapter of Chums, Inc., held its annual All That Jazz Extravaganza at The Oaks Ballroom in Glenolden, Pa, on Palm Sunday, April 2. The event, sponsored annually by more than 300 families, friends, partners and colleagues, is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the organization while raising funds to support the chapter’s initiatives.

“It has been a year-long collaborative effort amongst all of my Chum Sisters in preparing for this wonderful day,” said Mary Livingston, vice president of Chums and co-chair of the event. “We always kept with the theme that if our ideas didn’t work, we could change them, but never changed our ultimate goal which is supporting our youth!”

