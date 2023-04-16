Experience a curated collection of vendors at the Clover Market’s
The Clover Market, a popular seasonal market featuring unique handmade and vintage finds, is pleased to announce the opening of its 14th season in the Chestnut Hill PA location. The Market will pop up on four Sundays this spring. The Markets are free and open to the public, and family and dog-friendly. Shoppers can expect to find a carefully curated group of approximately 100 vendors at each Market offering everything from antiques and collectibles to a variety of handmade products, vintage clothing, affordable original art and artisanal food products. Each Market also features a lineup of some of the region’s most popular food trucks, live music, and free kids’ crafting opportunities. There are a number of other shopping and dining options in each downtown Market location as well for customers looking to extend their visit.
When: Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Where: 25 W. Highland Ave.
Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with The Jazz Sanctuary
Enjoy an evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee and treats. This 90-minute performance features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
When: Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church
Bon Jersey performs a free show at River Casino Philadelphia
Bon Jovi fans can enjoy classic hits like “It’s My Life” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” when Bon Jersey, a tribute to Bon Jovi, comes to Philly for a free show. Performing songs from the very first Bon Jovi album to the latest from the Jersey Boys, Bon Jersey provides the closest experience to seeing Jon, Richie, Tico, David and Hugh on stage.
When: Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Kamp for Kids hosts Aussies for Autism Day
Kamp for Kids will host Aussies for Autism Day, featuring Philadelphia Eagles players Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata and Philadelphia native and CFL star Rasheed Bailey. Legendary Philly comedian Joe Conklin and musicians such as Holdyn Barder will perform at the all-day event, which will also feature food trucks, carnival games, vendors, and an Australian meat pie eating contest with Professional Eater, Eric “Badlands” Booker.
When: Saturday, April 22 at 12 p.m.
Where: Lighthouse Sports Complex, 110 E. Erie Ave.
Annual Center City Jazz Festival returns
The Center City Jazz Festival (CCJF) will be back for its ninth year after Philadelphia-area jazz fans clamored for its return. Forced to go dark for three years due to the pandemic, CCJF will be back in an electrifying multi-venue extravaganza that showcases some of today’s most accomplished talent. Because the festival has sold out in previous years, it is highly recommended that patrons purchase their tickets in advance at www.ccjazzfest.com.
When: Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m.
Where: Venues include Franky Bradley’s, Chris’ Jazz Café, Fergie’s Pub
Ya Fav Trashman to host Earth Day Weekend events
Terrill Haigler aka Ya Fav Trashman is hosting two events this year for Earth Day! The first event will be a community clean up in north Philadelphia. There are about two tons of illegally dumped construction and household trash on a vacant lot. Hagler is hoping about 50 volunteers come out and help him clean the lot. A DJ will be there to provide some tunes, a food truck will be giving out free food for all the participants, Yards will be providing free beer and Daisy Disposal donated a 30 yard dumpster for all the waste to go into. ,
When: Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m.
Where: 1710 Monument Street
Then, Haigler is hosting his second annual 5K Earth Day Trash Walk. Participants will walk a 5K route and pick up trash at the same time. Haigler also plans to give out 300 hot meals to the homeless. Registration for the walk will begin at 10 a.m., at 10:30 warm up will start and at 11 a.m. everyone will begin the walk. Haigler’s goal is to have 500 people register and complete the walk, pick up at least 500 bags of trash and get close to 10 tons of trash off the streets that day. The walk has a $10 registration fee. Haigler has made a pledge to pick up 250 tons of trash in 2023, and so far this year he has picked up 14 tons.
When: Sunday, April 23 at 10 a.m.
Where: in the Kensington section of the city
The grand finale of Girl Scout Cookie season
Girl Scout Cookie-inspired hand-dipped milkshakes are back on Passyunk. P’unk Burger brings back one of its most popular annual traditions with a delicious line-up of special milkshakes with real Girl Scout Cookies inside — and all are perfect to BYO for an epic boozy cookie shake!
When: through mid April (or until sell-out)
Where: P’unk Burger on East Passyunk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.