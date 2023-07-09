The Jazz Sanctuary brings free, live concerts to the Greater Philadelphia area
The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet makes its Norristown debut. The 90-minute concert performance is a “Jazz & Joe” event, featuring live music, coffee and treats with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). The concert is free of charge.
When: Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m.
Where: Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Rd., New Hope, PA 18938
2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest: Forever Motown
Imagine seeing the greatest Motown groups of all time all on one stage together again! That’s Forever Motown, and it’s so good for the soul. Hitsville churned out all the #1 hits back in the 60s and 70s…and this show celebrates the best of the best from Berry Gordy’s Detroit hit-making factory. A fabulous cast, backed by a band of incredible musicians, representing Motown royalty — performing the beloved songs from the greatest groups, artists, and songwriters of all time: The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Mary Wells, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Stevie Wonder & more. Sing, dance & celebrate nearly 30 non-stop hits.
When: July 12-16
Where: Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA, 19007
Regional premiere of “Lettie” by Boo Killebrew
In the family drama, Lettie (Danielle Skraastad) is released from prison after seven years and struggles to make a fresh start. She is desperate to regain custody of her teenage children, Layla (Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez) and River (Jacob Orr), but they want nothing to do with her. During their mother’s incarceration, they have been cared for by Lettie’s half-sister Carla (Teri Lamm) and her husband Frank (Kevin Bergen). As Lettie navigates familial turmoil, she takes a re-entry job in the dark, harsh world of iron welding with Minny (Melanye Finister), a new friend who is also on parole. Trying again and again to create a non-criminal life, Lettie is confronted by her past and must make impossible choices to protect her future.
When: through July 13
Where: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd, Malvern, PA, 19355
Kids Open Mic Night
Take to the stage and join fellow artists this summer for an evening of creative self-expression, open to participants of all abilities! Kids Open Mic Nights are a welcoming environment for kids and families to build community through creative expression. A parent or guardian must accompany kids performing and may bring up to 5 guests in total, including the parent or guardian in attendance. The evening begins at 6 p.m. Participants must arrive by 5 p.m.
When: Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m.
Where: Bristol Riverside Theatre Rehearsal Studio, 201 Cedar St., Bristol, PA 19007
Brendan Fernandes’s “Returning to Before” debuts at The Barnes Foundation
Join he Barnes for a talk with visual and movement artist Brendan Fernandes and the debut performance of “Returning to Before,” an ongoing installation and intervention created in response to the sculptures in “William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision.” Fernandes is joined in conversation by scholar and movement artist Christina Knight and exhibition co-curator James Claiborne. After the talk, guests are invited to view the debut performance of “Returning to Before.” Following the opening, performances will take place in the exhibition space on Saturdays from July 15 through Sept. 2 at noon and 2 pm.
When: Friday, July 14, 7 p.m.
Where: The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival
The 2023 Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival promises to be the best one yet. The Festival celebrates West Philadelphia and jazz musicians with spectacular live performances, local vendors, fun children’s activities, and delectable treats from food trucks. The all-day event is free and open to the public. This year’s event features performances by Glenn Bryan and Friends, Lynn Riley & The World Mix, Dr. E. Diane Lyle-Smith & Friends, MJS Trio, and the Brent White Ensemble. The headline act is Spontaneous Creativity, led by Duane Eubanks.
When: Saturday, July 15 from 12-7 p.m.
Where: Saunders Park Greene
Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park
Lace up! The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park paints the town rainbow with colorful springtime skate sessions. Vibrant overhead art and the checkerboard rink floor bring good times and retro vibes. For more fun, chow down at the Dilworth Park Café, fuel up at the Air Grille pop-up beer garden or hop your way through the Dilworth Park dancing fountain. Advance reservations for hour-long skating sessions are strongly recommended, and discounted Matinee Skate sessions are offered Mondays and Tuesdays.
When: through July 16
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street
Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary
Summer Twilight takes the historic tours, exhibits and art installations that the Eastern State Penitentiary is known for, and mixes in hands-on activities, monthly themes and new events. Cool off with drinks at the Fair Chance Beer Garden on the penitentiary’s baseball diamond, offering craft brews from Triple Bottom Brewing Co.
When: through Sept. 4
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave.
The South Street & Passyunk farmers market returns
The market will feature seasonal and locally grown produce, sustainably raised meats and pastured eggs, fresh baked breads and baked goods, honey, and fermented foods, artisanal pastas, and more. Vendors will include but are not limited to: Rineer Family Farms, Beechwood Orchards, Solidago Farm, Lost Bread Co., Five Saints Distilling, Settantatre Pasta Company, Stone and Key Cellars, Wild For Salmon, New Bee Ranch, Unruly Nature, LLC, and more. The Farmers Market’s return is a wonderful opportunity for Philadelphia residents to shop for fresh local produce and support small businesses.
When: Thursdays through October from 3-7 p.m.
Where: South Street & East Passyunk Avenue (Near 430 South Street)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.