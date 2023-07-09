The Jazz Sanctuary brings free, live concerts to the Greater Philadelphia area

The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet makes its Norristown debut. The 90-minute concert performance is a “Jazz & Joe” event, featuring live music, coffee and treats with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). The concert is free of charge.

