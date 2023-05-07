“Jesus Christ Superstar” returns to Philadelphia
Following critically-acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the U.K., the reimagined 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” comes to Philly. The 2017 Olivier Award-winning production from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization. Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”
When: from Tuesday, May 2 through Sunday, May 7
Where: Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater)
Philadelphia Zoo’s Run Wild for the Zoo 5K And One Mile Fun Run returns
After a three-year pandemic break, the Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to bring back the Run Wild for the Zoo 5K and One-Mile Fun Run. This event provides a fun and healthy opportunity for hundreds of local supporters to rally behind the Philadelphia Zoo. Race proceeds will support the more than 1,900 animals at the zoo, many of which are rare and endangered, by providing funds for nutrition, habitat enhancements, medical care, enrichment activities, and more.
When: Sunday, May 7 at 8 a.m.
Where: The Philadelphia Zoo
PECO Free First Sunday Family Day: Memories of Home
It’s the first Sunday of the month, which means free admission at the Barnes. We’re celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with performances from Ani/Malayaworks Dance, a Philly-based mother-and-daughter company. Experience movement, poetry, and visual art exploring Filipino history and culture, and enjoy family-friendly art making, scavenger hunts, and fun in the galleries. Plus, visit the Barnes collection galleries and the new exhibition, “Sue Williamson & Lebohang Kganye: Tell Me What You Remember.” Limited capacity. Free, but registration is required.
When: Sunday, May 7 at 10 a.m.
Where: The Barnes Foundation
2023 Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival
The 2023 Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival returns with more than 150 home and garden vendors along historic Germantown Avenue from Rex Avenue to Willow Grove Avenue. In addition to the numerous home and garden stores throughout Chestnut Hill open for shoppers, the festival also features crafts, food, live music, and fun! During the Home + Garden Festival, visitors can shop for art, clothing, jewelry, vintage goods, and handcrafted items. A Makers Village at the festival will feature individuals, makers, and organizations demonstrating and selling their crafts. Chestnut Hill Restaurants will serve up delectable dishes throughout the day, and there will also be food trucks located throughout the festival offering a variety of food!
When: Sunday, May 7 from 12-5 p.m.
Where: Germantown Avenue from Rex Avenue to Willow Grove Avenue, 8514 Germantown Avenue
Author Talk with Shawn Martinbrough: “Judge Kim and the Kids’ Court”
Join in for a conversation with Shawn Martinbrough, author of the new series “Judge Kim and the Kids’ Court.” This engaging graphic series is based on an intrepid young judge who presides over conflicts big and small from her treehouse courthouse. Eric Battle, illustrator, comic book artist, and graphic novelist, will interview Shawn about his projects and creative process as a writer and artist. Martinbrough is the author of “How to Draw Noir Comics: The Art and Technique of Visual Storytelling” and an Eisner Award nominated artist whose comic book projects include; “Batman: Detective Comics,” “DMZ,” “Luke Cage Noir,” “The Black Panther: Man Without Fear” and “Hellboy.” Characters co-created by Martinbrough are featured in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Deadpool,” “Batman: Gotham Knights,” and more.
When: Wednesday, May 10 at 2 p.m.
Where: Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, Sullivan Hall, 1330 Polett Walk
The Jazz Sanctuary brings free, live concerts to the Greater Philadelphia area
In partnership with the Great Valley School District Educational Foundation and St. Francis-in-the-Fields, The Jazz Sanctuary will perform during a fundraiser. The two-hour concert performance is a “Jazz & Joe” event, featuring live music, coffee and treats with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass).
When: Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m.
Where: St. Francis-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 689 Sugartown Rd, Malvern, Pa 19355
The next evening, Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church brings another evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe.” This 90-minute performance., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This concert performance is free of charge.
When: Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church, Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912
Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Barnes
Make your reservation for a Mother’s Day brunch at the Barnes and enjoy a variety of seasonal, locally sourced meal options in the beautiful Garden Restaurant. Add on tasty bottomless mimosas for $25. Enjoy 10% off your purchase of $50 or more in the Barnes Shop Mother’s Day weekend. The spring gift guide features handcrafted items and gifts, from jewelry to tarot decks and cat mugs.
When: Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at 11 a.m.
Where: Garden Restaurant Cafe at the Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
15th Annual Kensington Derby and Food/Arts Festival
Philadelphia’s most unique spring festival is back — and bigger than ever — with the 15th Annual Kensington Derby and Arts Festival returning. Tens of thousands of people are expected to come out to cheer, compete, shop, eat, drink and dance in the streets. The event is part arts and food festival—with more than 200 vendors selling everything from food to handmade goods—and part parade of human-powered vehicles that wind along a three-mile urban obstacle course.
When: Saturday, May 13 from 12-6 p.m.
Where: Trenton Avenue from Norris to Frankford
Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song is new chef-in-residency at Volvér
Chef Jose Garces welcomes Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song as the new chef-in-residency at Volvér at the Kimmel Center starting April 25. This award-winning program supports the acollective vision of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and Garces to foster an inclusive, innovative cultural future for Philadelphia by supporting emerging minority chefs. Some dishes include Steamed Chicken Dumplings, Honey Walnut Shrimp and Mango Tapioca Pudding.
