VOLVER RESTAURANT

Volvér restaurant at the Kimmel Center. — Submitted

“Jesus Christ Superstar” returns to Philadelphia

Following critically-acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the U.K., the reimagined 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” comes to Philly. The 2017 Olivier Award-winning production from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization. Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

