CLOUD CUPS

Cloud Cups located in the Fishtown section of the city. — Courtesty of Cloud Cups

 Cloud Cups

6th annual Barnes on the Block with Mural Arts Philadelphia & Afrotaino

Taking place on the grounds of the Barnes Foundation, Barnes on the Block is a free block party that encourages neighbors to connect through various forms of creativity. Barnes on the Block features a variety of food trucks and a beer garden by Constellation Culinary Group, plus entertainment and activities for guests of all ages, including family-friendly art making, live music, and dance performances. During the event, guests also enjoy free admission to the Barnes collection and the new exhibition, “William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision,” the first major East Coast exhibition dedicated to the work of self-taught American sculptor William Edmondson (c. 1874–1951) in decades. Registration is required for collection and exhibition access, and capacity is limited.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.