6th annual Barnes on the Block with Mural Arts Philadelphia & Afrotaino
Taking place on the grounds of the Barnes Foundation, Barnes on the Block is a free block party that encourages neighbors to connect through various forms of creativity. Barnes on the Block features a variety of food trucks and a beer garden by Constellation Culinary Group, plus entertainment and activities for guests of all ages, including family-friendly art making, live music, and dance performances. During the event, guests also enjoy free admission to the Barnes collection and the new exhibition, “William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision,” the first major East Coast exhibition dedicated to the work of self-taught American sculptor William Edmondson (c. 1874–1951) in decades. Registration is required for collection and exhibition access, and capacity is limited.
When: Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: The Barnes Foundation
South Street Headhouse District’s Night Market
Meet Me On South Street for the SSHD’s brand new series, the MMOSS Night Market! This market will be held every other Wednesday on rotating blocks of South Street, featuring a selection of food trucks, shopping vendors, and local creatives alongside South Street Headhouse District businesses. Entry is 100% free!
When: Wednesday, July 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 200 Block of South Street (between 2nd and 3rd Streets)
2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest: Roots & Boots
This powerhouse country concert is a one-night-only engagement you won’t want to miss! Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw join forces to present an evening filled with stories and songs as they return to their musical roots. Aaron, Collin, and Sammy have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hit singles for this show, including “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “Love Me,” and “Third Rate Romance.” Tickets required.
Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of its celebrated Kidchella Music Festival, set to take place in person on the stunning 6.5 acre playground. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair and soak up the live music experience, starting with mini pre-show performances, activities, snacks, giveaways, and delicious food truck options. The real magic kicks off with the main concert featuring sensational local and nationally acclaimed children’s music artists. Tickets available to purchase.
When: Friday, June 21 at 4 p.m.
Where: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive
Ice Cream Festival returns to Reading Terminal Market
One of America’s biggest ice cream festivals is back at Reading Terminal Market. Bassetts Ice Cream has invited eight local ice cream artisans to join in the fun alongside Reading Terminal Market merchants. The event will feature ice cream eating contests, sweet treat specials, family-friendly activities, music, and more. Philadelphia ice cream favorites including Milk Jawn, Weckerly’s, Tubby Robot, Fiore Fine Foods, and more. Free demonstrations and activities will take place throughout the day including ice cream eating contests, food demos in City Kitchen, and messy games like ice cream juggling. Filbert Street will be closed to cars and filled with a DJ, games, arts and crafts like jimmie necklaces and temporary tattoos, kids entertainment from Silly Joe, and more. Entrance to the event is free; some activities and all treats are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 1100 block of Filbert St.
”Shifting Time: African American Artists 2020-2021” Community Book Signing
Woodmere Art Museum and Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American Art are delighted to host a book signing with several artists whose art, personal essays, poetry, and memorial tributes are featured in Shifting Time: African American Artists 2020-2021. Shifting Time explores how contemporary Black artists responded to the emotional and cultural challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice movements, and political upheaval during this critical period of turmoil and uncertainty. Petrucci Family Foundation Director Claudia Volpe will discuss how their mission of fostering a more complete understanding of African American art holds great promise for cross-cultural understanding and reconciliation, through a specific lens of the American experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear brief excerpts read by Scarborough and Boothe from Shifting Time, as well as have contributing artists sign the book, which will be available at the event.
