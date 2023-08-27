2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest: The Four C Notes
Created by John Michael Coppola (Jersey Boys), The Four C Notes are the Midwest’s only tribute band recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Having appeared throughout the United States and internationally, The Four C Notes have established themselves as the premier Frankie Valli tribute. Featuring many of the Season’s favorites, including “Oh What A Night (December ’63),” “Sherry,” “Let’s Hang On,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Workin’ My Way Back to You,” the band brings all the nostalgia and four-part-harmony of classic hits to the BRT stage as the finale of the 2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest.
Enjoy an evening of art, live music, cocktails, and light fare at the Barnes’s monthly First Friday mixer. This month, the Barnes presents a special evening of music featuring jazz vocalist and composer Ruth Naomi Floyd. A committed music educator, Floyd has been at the forefront of vocal jazz, creating a discography that rests at the intersection of theology, history, and justice. She is the first African American woman to serve as founding director of a university jazz studies program in the U.S. and was recently appointed as the Community College of Philadelphia’s inaugural artist-in-residence.
When: Fri. Sept. 1 from 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Barnes Foundation
Once Upon a Nation Storytelling Benches
Grab a seat to history! Award-winning storytellers offer secrets about the history of Philadelphia and our nation through three-to-five minute stories told at special benches near several historic sites in Old City. Uniformed storytellers are on hand Friday through Monday this holiday weekend. The free Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Benches can be found at the following locations:
Independence Visitor Center
Independence Square, behind Independence Hall
Signer’s Garden
Franklin Court
Betsy Ross House
Franklin Square
When: Sept. 1-4 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Various locations
Aerosmith with special guest The Black Crowes
Summer in Philly marks the beginning of the end for rock legends Aerosmith. This is your very last chance to dream on with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and the rest of one of the most notable American rock bands of all time, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers kick off their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour right here in Philadelphia. Don’t miss out on singing along with classics like Walk This Way, Crazy, Sweet Emotion and Cryin’ one final time before the group calls it a career after more than half of a century together. Nineties blues-rock darlings The Black Crowes open.
When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street
Labor Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution
Special end-of-summer programming at the Museum of the American Revolution includes a discovery cart where visitors can handle replica objects like the ones used by Black soldiers during the Revolutionary War and a crafting station where kiddos can create their own Rhode Island Regiment cap — the distinctive hats worn by the Black and Native American troops of the Rhode Island Regiment who famously marched through Philadelphia on their way to Yorktown in 1871. Bonus: Kids 12 and under are admitted free all weekend long.
When: Sept. 2-4
Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street
150th Labor Day Volksfest
Philly’s oldest German-American club celebrates its 150th anniversary during this three-day German festival in Northeast Philadelphia. The event is full of traditional German food, music, entertainment and — of course — beer! Visitors can buy one-, two- or three-day passes at the gate. Prost!
When: Sept. 2-4
Where: Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road
Platinum Production presents Patty’s Party in the Park
Legendary WDAS radio host Patty Jackson returns to The Dell for another edition of her late-summer concert extravaganza, Patty’s Party in the Park. This year’s smooth-singing lineup includes soul icons The Whispers, disco-funk rockers Heatwave, talk-box pioneers Zapp and more.
When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
Where: The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive
Paddle Penn’s Landing
Paddle Penn’s Landing at Independence Seaport Museum is open for the 2023 season, allowing visitors to enjoy an afternoon of fun under the sun paddling around the Penn’s Landing basin in a paddleboat. The paddleboats are the perfect outdoor recreational activity for a family of four, with a choice of a swan, flamingo, yellow duck, or dragon boat! Summer hours for Paddle Penn’s Landing are from 3 p.m. to dusk on Fridays and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
When: through Sept. 3
Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Disney’s “The Lion King” returns to Philadelphia
Disney Theatrical Productions, along with the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization, celebrates the eagerly-awaited return engagement of Disney’s “The Lion King” for a 4-week summer engagement. For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of “The Lion King” have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, “The Lion King” now proudly returns to Philadelphia.
When: through Sept. 10
Where: Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus
