INDEPENDENCE SEAPORT MUSEUM

Paddle Penn’s Landing at Independence Seaport Museum. — Submitted

2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest: The Four C Notes

Created by John Michael Coppola (Jersey Boys), The Four C Notes are the Midwest’s only tribute band recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Having appeared throughout the United States and internationally, The Four C Notes have established themselves as the premier Frankie Valli tribute. Featuring many of the Season’s favorites, including “Oh What A Night (December ’63),” “Sherry,” “Let’s Hang On,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Workin’ My Way Back to You,” the band brings all the nostalgia and four-part-harmony of classic hits to the BRT stage as the finale of the 2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.