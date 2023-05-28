Spend the summer with City Cruises Philadelphia — Memorial Day weekend
Summer is quickly approaching and City Cruises Philadelphia has upcoming cruises that are the perfect way to spend the summer holidays. Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to book a dining cruise aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia. In addition to the seasonal brunch, lunch, and dinner buffets, guests will enjoy onboard games, live DJ entertainment, and some of the best views of the holiday fireworks that the city has to offer. All Philadelphia City Cruises vessels depart from Penn’s Landing.
When: Sunday, May 28
Where: depart from 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Free Admission at the National Constitution Center for Memorial Day Weekend
In addition to free admission all weekend long, the National Constitution Center marks the Memorial Day holiday with special programming, including daily shows exploring some of the most famous memorials in the U.S. and the history of the American flag. In the grand hall lobby, visitors can learn the history behind the poppy as a symbol of Memorial Day before creating their own poppy pin or wreath in honor of fallen service members.
When: May 28-29
Where: National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street
Memorial Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution
In addition to the Museum of American Revolution’s permanent exhibits, special programming for Memorial Day includes pop-up discovery carts highlighting the daily lives of Revolutionary War soldiers, sailors and privateers. In addition, kiddos can participate in hands-on activities by making memorial-themed ribbons and creating revolutionary-themed thank you cards for members of the American Legion. Admission is free for all veterans, active military members and Blue Star Families all weekend long.
When: May 28-29
Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street
The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire at Fort Mifflin
Huzzah! Fort Mifflin hosts three days of medieval merriment with performers from the Philadelphia Renaissance Faire. Expect a weekend of interactive shows, a central marketplace, and hands-on activities like archery and knife- and ax-throwing. Tickets are required, and costumes are encouraged.
When: through May 29
Where: Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road
World premiere of “Be Holding”
Girard College will open its doors to the public for the world premiere of “Be Holding,” an original performance created by celebrated, boundary-pushing artists in collaboration with students at the historic North Philadelphia school. Based on Ross Gay’s award-winning poem of the same name, the performance meditates on America’s history of racial violence in search of Black genius, justice, and joy.
When: May 31-June 3
Where: Girard College
Cruiser OlympiaSpeakeasy Pop-Up Experience
Independence Seaport Museum (ISM) will turn the historic ship into a 1920s speakeasy where the crew is dressed in period uniforms. During this brand new adults-only event, guests can step back in time aboard the oldest floating steel warship in the world. Inside, ISM will be providing full bar with specialty cocktails, mixed drinks, beer, wine, and soft drinks, with light bites served on trays and a full buffet set up in the Gallery. Guests can also enjoy live jazz music as well as participate in period-accurate card and dice games that service members played. Additionally, Olympia’s Main and Top Decks will be open with options to join informal tours that will take place throughout the night while learning about what it was like serving in the United States Navy during prohibition. RSVP is required.
When: Thursday, June 1 from 6-9 p.m.
Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Center City Socials — Two Penn Center
Center City Social invites office workers to make the most of their workweek by gathering with friends and colleagues for pop-up happy hours just steps away from their desks. CCD will provide live DJ and instrumental entertainment, plus lawn games, ping-pong and giveaways. Each location will also offer specialty food and beverage deals, which will vary week to week. This week, enjoy al fresco cocktails, music and ping-pong in front of Uptown Beer Garden, conveniently located within Two Penn Center. Attendance is free for everyone ages 21 and over.
When: Thursday, June 1 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 1500 JFK Boulevard
Hope Through Leisure Foundation hosts A Day of Leisure
This is a community and city-wide event with caregivers as VIPs. On Saturday, caregivers will have the opportunity to relax, focus on self, receive free gifts, and enjoy the day filled with activities. There will also be a special area set aside for caregivers’ loved ones (those diagnosed with dementia) to partake in programs specifically designed for them, which will be supervised by trained volunteers. We are inviting vendors to participate, for this day will be filled with fun, shopping, music, laughter and of course food.
When: Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 224 East Gowen Ave.
Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song is new chef-in-residency at Volvér
Chef Jose Garces welcomes Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song as the new chef-in-residency at Volvér at the Kimmel Center starting April 25. This award-winning program supports the acollective vision of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and Garces to foster an inclusive, innovative cultural future for Philadelphia by supporting emerging minority chefs. Some dishes include Steamed Chicken Dumplings, Honey Walnut Shrimp and Mango Tapioca Pudding.
When: through June 3
Where: The Kimmel Center
“Chicken & Biscuits” by Douglas Lyons
Rivaling sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are burying their father—but it’s the non-stop family drama that might be the death of them. Beverly just wants to show the congregation what she’s been “blessed with.” Baneatta’s youngest son brings his very white, Jewish boyfriend who is maybe . . . sort of—okay definitely—afraid of Baneatta. Meanwhile, Beverly’s daughter couldn’t mind her own business if it was on a leash. But when a mysterious guest reveals a family secret at the church altar, things really go crazy… and even Baneatta can’t deny the truth.
When: through June 4
Where: Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa, 19007
Philadelphia Latino Film Festival
Film fans can find works by established and emerging Latino filmmakers at the annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival. The lineup typically includes feature films, shorts, animations, web series and documentaries, along with workshops and discussions. Stay tuned to the festival website for scheduling details.
When: through July 9
Where: Various locations around Philadelphia
Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park
Lace up! The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park paints the town rainbow with colorful springtime skate sessions. Vibrant overhead art and the checkerboard rink floor bring good times and retro vibes. For more fun, chow down at the Dilworth Park Café, fuel up at the Air Grille pop-up beer garden or hop your way through the Dilworth Park dancing fountain. Advance reservations for hour-long skating sessions are strongly recommended, and discounted Matinee Skate sessions are offered Mondays and Tuesdays.
When: through July 16
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street
Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary
Summer Twilight takes the historic tours, exhibits and art installations that the Eastern State Penitentiary is known for, and mixes in hands-on activities, monthly themes and new events. Cool off with drinks at the Fair Chance Beer Garden on the penitentiary’s baseball diamond, offering craft brews from Triple Bottom Brewing Co.
When: through Sept. 4
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave.
Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
When the ice melts and the shades come out, it’s time for Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. The annual Penn’s Landing extravaganza boasts boardwalk games, carnival rides, mini golf, an arcade, the city’s largest outdoor roller skating rink and much, much more. The fest has plenty of food and drink options on deck, including faves like the funnel cake at Skelly’s, the creative cocktails at The Lodge Bar or the Crabfries at Chickie’s & Pete’s. General admission to the fest is free (everything else is pay-as-you-go).
When: through Sunday, Sept. 24
Where: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd
Yoga in the Yard with Gwen Lewis
Join Gwen, a yoga teacher from West Philly, for free Vinyasa yoga classes every Monday at Drexel Square. The class will flow for 1 hour to the sounds of soft R&B music. Signing up is recommended. All levels are welcome to attend.
When: Mondays through Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.
Where: Drexel Square
Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America
“Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?” Nearly two dozen artists interpret that question in new artworks that appear in this collaborative exhibition at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia. This landmark exhibit invites visitors to consider complex issues from multiple viewpoints.
When: through Oct. 8
Where: Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia
Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia at the Museum of the American Revolution
This new exhibition charts the life of James Forten, a free man of African descent who fought in the war for American independence in 1781, then returned to Philadelphia to become a successful businessman, philanthropist and stalwart abolitionist. Chronicle Forten’s life and follow his family’s 100-year story from the American Revolution through the lead up to the Civil War and women’s suffrage movement.
When: through Nov. 26
Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street
