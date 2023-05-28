Spend the summer with City Cruises Philadelphia — Memorial Day weekend

Summer is quickly approaching and City Cruises Philadelphia has upcoming cruises that are the perfect way to spend the summer holidays. Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to book a dining cruise aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia. In addition to the seasonal brunch, lunch, and dinner buffets, guests will enjoy onboard games, live DJ entertainment, and some of the best views of the holiday fireworks that the city has to offer. All Philadelphia City Cruises vessels depart from Penn’s Landing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.