Paddle Penn’s Landing
Paddle Penn’s Landing at Independence Seaport Museum is open for the 2023 season, allowing visitors to enjoy an afternoon of fun under the sun paddling around the Penn’s Landing basin in a paddleboat. The paddleboats are the perfect outdoor recreational activity for a family of four, with a choice of a swan, flamingo, yellow duck, or dragon boat! Summer hours for Paddle Penn’s Landing are from 3 p.m. to dusk on Fridays and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
When: ends Sept. 3
Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.
PECO Multicultural Series: Brazilian Day Philadelphia
PECO’s summerlong Multicultural Series continues with another huge cultural celebration along the Delaware River waterfront on Labor Day weekend. Free and open to the public, Brazilian Day Philadelphia features a day of Brazilian culture, including traditional music, dancing and mouth-watering delicacies like the African-influenced Acarajé — a dish from northern Brazil made with black-eyed peas, spicy pastes and shrimp.
When: Sunday, Sept. 3 from 1-7 p.m.
Where: Great Plaza at Penn's Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard
Lady B’s Basement Party
Philly icon Lady B — one of the earliest women to break through in the rap scene — hosts an evening of throwback hip-hop in North Philly. Taking the stage: fellow female rap pioneer MC Lyte, The Roots-predecessors Stetsasonic, ’90s hitmaker C.L. Smooth and more.
When: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
Where: The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive
Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
Doop! Vying for playoff positioning after a summer surge in the standings, the Union host the Eastern Conference rival New York Red Bulls in front of an electric crowd in Chester.
When: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Subaru Park, 2501 Seaport Drive, Chester
PECO Free First Sunday Family Day: Summertime Jazz
It’s the first Sunday of the month, which means free admission at the Barnes. This September, the Barnes is celebrating our city’s rich jazz history with youth performances organized by the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts. Visitors can enjoy the sounds of these emerging jazz masters while finding stories of music and melodies in our galleries and through fun family activities. Plus, see the Barnes collection and the special exhibition William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision. Registration is required.
When: Sun. Sept. 3, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.
Where: The Barnes Foundation
Once Upon a Nation Storytelling Benches
Grab a seat to history! Award-winning storytellers offer secrets about the history of Philadelphia and our nation through three-to-five minute stories told at special benches near several historic sites in Old City. Uniformed storytellers are on hand Friday through Monday this holiday weekend. The free Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Benches can be found at the following locations:
- Independence Visitor Center
- Independence Square, behind Independence Hall
- Signer’s Garden
- Franklin Court
- Betsy Ross House
- Franklin Square
When: Sunday, Sept. 3-4 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Various locations
150th Labor Day Volksfest
Philly’s oldest German-American club celebrates its 150th anniversary during this three-day German festival in Northeast Philadelphia. The event is full of traditional German food, music, entertainment and — of course — beer! Visitors can buy one-, two- or three-day passes at the gate. Prost!
When: Sunday, Sept. 3-4
Where: Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road
Labor Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution
Special end-of-summer programming at the Museum of the American Revolution includes a discovery cart where visitors can handle replica objects like the ones used by Black soldiers during the Revolutionary War and a crafting station where kiddos can create their own Rhode Island Regiment cap — the distinctive hats worn by the Black and Native American troops of the Rhode Island Regiment who famously marched through Philadelphia on their way to Yorktown in 1871. Bonus: Kids 12 and under are admitted free all weekend long.
When: Sunday, Sept. 3-4
Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street
Philadelphia Fringe Festival
This annual month-long celebration showcases more than 1,000 alternative, cutting-edge and avant-garde performances throughout the city — all curated by Fringe Arts. The lineup typically includes a healthy mix of comedic and dramatic performances at venues large and small. Stay tuned to the official website for a full slate of this year’s events.
When: Thursday, Sept. 7-24
Where: Various locations including FringeArts, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard
BLACK WOOD
This September, LGBTQ artist, performer, choreographer, and producer Gunnar Montana launches his newest work, "BLACK WOOD." Montana brings his new Fringe Festival show to Philadelphia with an exceptional "Halloween Experience" on Halloween, featuring never-before-seen vignettes and new cast members. "BLACK WOOD" is a departure from Montana's last two productions, "BATH HOUSE" and "MOTEL MONTANA," which featured glitter, neon, and bold queer-themed performances. In production for the last two years, "BLACK WOOD" immerses audiences into a world of witches, scorned lovers, cannibalism, and creatures of the night. The storyline centers around a coven of witches who discover their supernatural strength in the face of adversity.
When: Thursday, Sept. 7-Oct. 31
Where: Latvian Society of Philadelphia, 531 N. 7th Street
Chestnut Hill Business District's Petapalooza
Presented by the Chestnut Hill Business District and Weavers Way Co-op, Petapalooza is back with various activities for animals and their favorite humans. Petapalooza is a celebration of all things “PETS.” During Petapalooza, visitors can treat their furry pals to a day in the refreshing doggie pools while their littlest human friends can enjoy face painting. Dog owners can visit training exhibitions, shop vendors, and Chestnut Hill stores, including Weavers Way Pet Store and The Bone Appetite, visit with onsite veterinarians and pet service providers, and more! For guests without a furry friend, more than a dozen pet rescue and adoption agencies will be on location with animals looking for their forever homes. Participating Chestnut Hill restaurants and bars will offer “Yappy Hour” specials starting at 3 p.m. Pets are welcome to join their two-legged friends at participating establishments. This free, family-friendly event is open to locals and visitors alike!
When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Chestnut Hill Business District, Along Germantown Avenue
Celebrating World Music and Food
The Rotary Club of Media, in partnership with the Media Arts Council is presenting a free Multicultural Music Festival: Celebrating a World of Diversity. The event will feature five musical groups including: Rami-Seo World Music Ensemble, a Korean group who was recently asked to perform at the White House in honor of the state dinner that President Biden had for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol; A Morrocan band called Innov Gnawa; Dende and Band, an Afro-Brazilian band; Axel Tosca, a Cuban group; and Wood Flower, an Americana band. There will also be a variety of food trucks and tables, with Margaret Kuo’s Kitchen headlining them. Other food offerings include Tattoo barbeque and Dos Gringos from Media; Kona Ice, and Rivalry, which features American comfort food.
When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12-6 p.m.
Where: the Media Courthouse Quad
Second Saturdays
Head to Chestnut Hill for Second Saturdays, a monthly event featuring live art and music, craft demonstrations, retail, and dining specials! Spend the day walking the cobblestone streets of Chestnut Hill, browsing renowned art galleries, dining at delectable restaurants, and shopping independently owned unique shops. Restaurants and businesses will offer Second Saturday special sales, discounts, and delicious menu items.
When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 12-4 p.m.
Where: Chestnut Hill Business District, Along Germantown Avenue
Disney’s “The Lion King” returns to Philadelphia
Disney Theatrical Productions, along with the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization, celebrates the eagerly-awaited return engagement of Disney’s “The Lion King” for a 4-week summer engagement. For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of “The Lion King” have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, “The Lion King” now proudly returns to Philadelphia.
When: through Sept. 10
Where: Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus
