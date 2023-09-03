Paddle Penn’s Landing

Paddle Penn’s Landing at Independence Seaport Museum is open for the 2023 season, allowing visitors to enjoy an afternoon of fun under the sun paddling around the Penn’s Landing basin in a paddleboat. The paddleboats are the perfect outdoor recreational activity for a family of four, with a choice of a swan, flamingo, yellow duck, or dragon boat! Summer hours for Paddle Penn’s Landing are from 3 p.m. to dusk on Fridays and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

