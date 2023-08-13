SERGIO MENDES

Brazilian singer Sergio Mendes.

PECO Family Jams: Astrological Animals

This month’s crafting program is inspired by the exhibition In Unison: Ceramic Sculptures by George Rodriguez, on view until September 10. In Rodriguez’s series “El Zodíaco Familiar,” the artist looks at the Chinese zodiac through a Mexican lens by creating large-scale ceramic animals native to Mexico. Rodriguez then invites other artists to adorn his sculptures. Today, visitors will decorate wooden animal forms in their own distinctive style and leave with a unique keepsake

