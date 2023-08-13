PECO Family Jams: Astrological Animals
This month’s crafting program is inspired by the exhibition In Unison: Ceramic Sculptures by George Rodriguez, on view until September 10. In Rodriguez’s series “El Zodíaco Familiar,” the artist looks at the Chinese zodiac through a Mexican lens by creating large-scale ceramic animals native to Mexico. Rodriguez then invites other artists to adorn his sculptures. Today, visitors will decorate wooden animal forms in their own distinctive style and leave with a unique keepsake
When: Sunday, Aug. 13, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street
The Jazz Sanctuary brings free, live concerts to the Greater Philadelphia area
The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet makes its Norristown debut. The after-services one-hour concert performance is a “Jazz & Joe” event, featuring live music, coffee and treats with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). The concert is free of charge.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 16
Where: St. Peter’s Church in the Great Valley, 2475 St. Peter’s Rd., Malvern, PA 19355
Disney’s “The Lion King” returns to Philadelphia
Disney Theatrical Productions, along with the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization, celebrates the eagerly-awaited return engagement of Disney’s “The Lion King” for a 4-week summer engagement. For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of “The Lion King” have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, “The Lion King” now proudly returns to Philadelphia.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 16-Sept. 10
Where: Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus
Theatre in the X celebrates 10th anniversary with new staging
Theatre in the X, is celebrating their 10th anniversary by presenting a rarely-staged work by late Philadelphia-born playwright Charles Fuller. The company’s production of “Zooman and the Sign” will be offered to audiences for free for a limited engagement. Set in Southwest Philadelphia in 1979, Zooman senselessly terrorizes his community. When he kills a 12-year-old Black girl on the street, all witnesses refuse to talk. Bereaved and infuriated, the dead girl’s father posts a sign accusing the entire community of cowardice in the face of escalating violence. The play was first presented off-Broadway by Negro Ensemble Company at Theater Four in New York City on December 7, 1980, and Theatre in the X company members feel like it is extremely relevant to the issues of community violence currently taking place throughout the city.
When: Thursday, Aug. 17-20
Where: Malcolm X Park
Brazilian Musician Sergio Mendes comes to Philadelphia
Legendary musician Sergio Mendes is bringing his unique blend of jazz, bossa nova and samba to Rivers Casino Philadelphia. One of the most accomplished Brazilian jazz musicians of all time, he will perform in Fishtown . Over his remarkable six-decade career, Mendes, along with the likes of Antonio Carlos Jobim, is known for his pioneering contributions to the foundations of bossa nova. During his 21st-century reinvention, Mendes has worked with the Black Eyed Peas and John Legend. His song “Real in Rio” received an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song for the animated film “Rio.”
When: Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Smith Presents its 2023 Kidchella Music Festival
Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of its celebrated Kidchella Music Festival, set to take place in person on the stunning 6.5 acre playground. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair and soak up the live music experience, starting with mini pre-show performances, activities, snacks, giveaways, and delicious food truck options. The real magic kicks off with the main concert featuring sensational local and nationally acclaimed children’s music artists. Tickets available to purchase.
When: Friday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.
Where: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive
2023 William Penn Bank S ummer Music Fest: Funkadrill’s Mandrill Experience
Funkadrill’s Mandrill Experience are hand-picked musicians who recreate the Mandrill sound of the 70s, a special time for music when Mandrill was at the top of headline acts paving the way for many bands. Neftali, who joined Mandrill in 1972 and is featured on many Mandrill albums and hits, will take the stage for the very last time during this must-see two-night-only musical journey. The Night will feature “Joe Keyes and The Late Bloomer Band” opening, followed by a Mandrill set performing many of your favorite Mandrill hits. The night will end with new music from Funkadrill’s unreleased album, “Release The Funk”.
When: Aug. 18-19 at 8 p.m.
Where: Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA, 19007
”True West” by Sam Shepard
Malvern-based theatre company concludes its Spring/Summer Series with its presentation of “True West” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard, reimagined by a critically-acclaimed all-Asian American cast and design team. The “rambunctious and spontaneous tale about sibling rivalry” (New York Times) follows Austin (Sanjit De Silva), a straitlaced screenwriter in the 1980s who is on the verge of selling his next script to Hollywood producer Saul Kimmer (Greg Watanabe). His older brother Lee (Ron Domingo) is a blustering drifter returning from three months in the Mojave Desert. The siblings are not on good terms, but Austin attempts to appease his brother by letting Lee stay with him while house-sitting for their mom (Ching Valdes-Aran) in a Southern California suburb 40 miles east of Los Angeles. When Lee charms his way into Austin’s movie deal, the brothers begin to mirror each other and enter a conflict that crescendos into chaos.
When: through Aug. 27
Where: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd, Malvern, PA, 19355
