Easter Egg Hunt on South Street

3rd Annual South Street Egg HuntVisitors are encouraged to scavenge the district looking for Easter eggs hidden in storefronts and business windows. There are 50+ eggs designed by local artists, CAPA students, and SSHD business owners. Each egg found represents a chance to win a prize such as $50 gift cards, or the Grand Prize Egg Basket valued at $1,000! All participants have to do is share their EGG-cellent pics on Instagram and tag @southstreetphilly and #SouthStreetEggHunt. Non-social media entries can be emailed to SouthStreetEggHunt@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.