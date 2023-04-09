Easter Egg Hunt on South Street
3rd Annual South Street Egg HuntVisitors are encouraged to scavenge the district looking for Easter eggs hidden in storefronts and business windows. There are 50+ eggs designed by local artists, CAPA students, and SSHD business owners. Each egg found represents a chance to win a prize such as $50 gift cards, or the Grand Prize Egg Basket valued at $1,000! All participants have to do is share their EGG-cellent pics on Instagram and tag @southstreetphilly and #SouthStreetEggHunt. Non-social media entries can be emailed to SouthStreetEggHunt@gmail.com.
When: through Sunday, April 9
90th Annual Easter Promenade on South Street
South Street’s Easter Promenade will return for its 90th year, making it one of the longest running traditions in the city of Philadelphia. Attendees can expect classic traditions like the Best Dressed Contest and free bunny ears, as well as new traditions including Instagrammable photo-ops with Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail and Grand Marshal Henri David, circus performers, live musicians, and free candy. The Promenade kicks off at 5th and South Street, and ends at the Headhouse Plaza on 2nd and Lombard Street where the iconic Best Dressed Contest starts. This year’s star-studded panel of judges and special guests include founders of Philadelphia Fashion Week Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott, TV host and entertainment contributor Jen Su, and more!
When: Sunday, April 9 at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Starts at 5th and South Street and ends at 2nd and Lombard Street
Philadelphia Theatre Co. brings Billie Holiday Story to life in immersive experience
I invite you to step back in time to a seedy Philadelphia bar in 1959 for the final performance of jazz icon Billie Holiday. Come celebrate the sights, the songs and the songstress that will bring the music and vibe to life in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Philadelphia Theatre Company will bring you on the stage itself for “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” written by Lanie Robertson with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate. Instead of seating in traditional seats inside the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, audiences will go on the stage that has been completely transformed into Emerson’s Bar. There will even be special themed cocktails to add an extra layer of detail to the show.
When: Opening night is Wednesday, April 12
Where: Suzanne Roberts Theater, 480 S Broad St.
Stokley to perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Grammy-nominated vocalist, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Stokley, known best as the lead singer and drummer for the legendary R&B group Mint Condition, is coming to Philly. Stokley is one of music’s best-kept secrets, but he has worked and toured with some of the biggest names in music, including Prince, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys and others. After gaining recognition from being the lead singer of and drummer for Mint Condition, Stokley embarked on his solo journey in 2017 with the release of his debut album, “Introducing Stokley,” which produced two No. 1 singles: “Organic” and “Levels.”
When: Friday, April 14, at 8 p.m.
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s Event Center
The grand finale of Girl Scout Cookie season
Girl Scout Cookie-inspired hand-dipped milkshakes are back on Passyunk. P’unk Burger brings back one of its most popular annual traditions with a delicious line-up of special milkshakes with real Girl Scout Cookies inside — and all are perfect to BYO for an epic boozy cookie shake!
When: through mid April (or until sell-out)
Where: P’unk Burger on East Passyunk
