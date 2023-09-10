Tribune Staff Report
Center City District Restaurant Week
Center City District Restaurant Week (CCDRW) began 20 years ago this September, introducing thousands of diners to a two decades-long tradition that celebrates some of the best chefs and restaurateurs in the Philadelphia region. More than 90 participating restaurants will offer three-course, prix-fixe dinner menus, starting at just $45 per person. For the first time, diners will also have the opportunity to enjoy a $60 premium option at select locations. Also new this season, two-course lunch menus will now be available for just $20 at select locations. Guests can enjoy their meals indoors or outdoors, and at select locations, takeout will be offered. Additionally, adults 21 and older can enjoy special cocktails created to complement each CCDRW menu. Find the full list of participating restaurants at ccdrestaurantweek.com.
When: Sunday, Sept. 10-23
Where: various locations
Celebrate Oktoberfest in Philly
Prost! Oktoberfest is about to take over the greater Philadelphia region with street parties, fall festivals, special events, German food and beer additions, special beer releases and so much more through mid-October. WalletHub ranked Philadelphia the No. 4 place in America to celebrate Oktoberfest — and the list for this fall’s festivities reads like a who’s who with some of the largest celebrations in the state and on the East Coast. This week’s celebration is BRU Oktoberfest which includes a special three-week menu of food and drink additions
When: Monday, Sept. 11
Where: BRU Craft and Wurst, 1318 Chestnut St.
Añejo Philly presents the Love of Agave Festival
Añejo Philly presents a special celebration and tasting party for all the tequila lovers, pros and newbies out there! For the Love of Philly Agave Tasting Party returns with a NEW fall edition on , with over 85+ different types of rare and unique tequilas and mezcals, from 30+ producers. What started as a new annual tradition in Northern Liberties has sold out and expanded to the largest event yet — and the first ever fall edition. Northern Liberties’ hottest Mexican restaurant and bar will feature a full night of sips and samples, specialty cocktails, brand ambassadors and experts, and a guac, salsa and taco stations — all included in one low priced ticket. During the night there will be door prizes and a portion of proceeds being donated to charity.
When: Monday, Sept. 11 from 7-10 p.m.
Where: Añejo Philly, 1001 N 2nd St. — located in the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row
AAMP hosts 1838 Black Metropolis Walking Tour
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is offering a mile-long walking tour that will spotlight the lives of free, Black Philadelphians nearly 200 years ago. The 1838 Black Metropolis Walking Tour is a 90-minute tour with custom routes that combines themes found in AAMP’s new exhibition, Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America with the history of Center City, an area that housed a thriving metropolis of almost 19,000 free Black Philadelphians in 1838, The tour will visit known Underground Railroad sites, such as William Still’s house, and other historic spaces where people lived, worshipped, attended school, and supported charities and social causes, including Emancipation.
When: Sept. 12 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 200 S. Broad St.
Philly playwright brings newest show ‘Til’ Death Do Us Part’ home
West Philadelphia native Brad Baker, an award-winning stage playwright, producer, director, screenwriter and author hailed as the next Tyler Perry and the best stage playwright of this generation, is bringing his newest play, “Til’ Death Do Us Part” home to Philadelphia for a limited engagement with an all-Philly cast. Designed as a comedic murder mystery stage play, it follows two couples set out to rekindle their relationships on a romantic Jamaican getaway. When a devastating category five hurricane suddenly shakes the resort, and a shocking murder takes place — suspicion and paranoia arise, and the couples must work together to unravel an intricate web of clues and motives. As they struggle to keep their own secrets hidden, and put their love to the ultimate test — will tragedy bring them closer together, or tear them apart forever? Only time will tell in this thrilling and comical tale of love, lies, and trouble in paradise.
When: Thursday, Sept. 14-17
Where: Suzanne Roberts Theatre
Second Thursday Gallery Night at The Clay Studio
Every Second Thursday of the month, The Clay Studio joins Crane Arts and NextFab in Second Thursday Gallery Nights, where galleries along the North American Street Arts Corridor are open late to highlight the neighborhood’s creative community. Visitors can take a guided tour of the latest exhibition at The Clay Studio and participate in a free art-making activity. The Clay Studio celebrates the solo exhibitions of Resident Artists Ruth Easterbrook, Chris M. Rodgers, and Stephanie Kantor. During this special event, guests will have the opportunity to join some of the artists on a tour of the three exhibitions at 6:30 p.m. and ask questions about the work. Easterbrook, Rodgers, and Kantor’s work shows the range and depth of meaning achievable by artists with virtuosic technical skills and a grasp of the metaphor possible when working with clay as their medium.
When: Sept. 14 from 5-8 p.m.
Where: The Clay Studio, 1425 N American St.
‘The Manor’ production at Greystone Hall
Greystone Hall and Colonial Playhouse announce the return of “The Manor,” written by Kathrine Bates. Twelve actors are ready to take patrons on an unforgettable journey through the very rooms of Greystone as the mansion itself serves as the stage and the star of the show. There is no proscenium stage or theatre in the round. Instead, “The Manor” takes places as the actors and audience travel room by room as a story about money, marriage, murder and madness plays out in the mansion’s stately walls. Adding to the immersive nature of the show, the tickets for this special theatrical event even include sweet and savory refreshments served in the mansion’s elegant dining room. Audiences will find themselves at the center of a 1920s wedding reception, where they will even sample a vintage over-the-top wedding cake. Tickets are required.
When: Sept. 14-16 at 7 p.m.
Wildest Dreams exhibition opens
Wildest Dreams by Ivorian-American artist Zeinab Diomande opens. In the exhibition, she explores Black womanhood through vulnerable self-portraits in her inventive multimedia works. Diomande challenges monolithic stereotypes placed on the Black community by creating limitless figures in her dream-like artworks. She also uses high-contrasting colors and vibrant patterns to create celebratory and electric works, creating a child-like universe for her characters to interact within and shape their reality.
When: Friday, Sept. 15
Where: Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens
The 96th annual Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show
The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show (RSFAS) returns to the Square in Center City, marking its 96th year bringing fine art to all at this free event. One hundred forty-five professional artists from around the country and Canada will exhibit their originals-only fine art work around the perimeter of the park. The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show began in 1928 with a handful of local art students exhibiting art on clotheslines. The show continues its original foundation with a platform for student artists to learn from professional artists and gain exposure to patrons. This year, the RSFAS will feature the Fleisher Art Memorial in the center of the park, celebrating its 125th anniversary.
When: Saturday, Sept. 15-17
Where: Rittenhouse Square
The 15th annual South Street Oktoberfest
Kick off Oktoberfest season on with an all-day, all-ages block party with German beers and food, shaded seating in a giant tent for over 1,000 people, live music, dancers, dancing, liter lift competition, face painting, family fun and much more. VIP tickets include exclusive access to the Brauer Bund with VIP drafts, liter mug, a Bavarian buffet, seven tokens for beer, five private no-wait bathrooms and additional swag. The event is free for general admission; pay as you go.
When: Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Brauhaus Schmitz, 718 South St.
Deon Cole’s My New Normal Tour stops in Philly
Comedian, producer, and actor famously known for his role on “blackish,” Deon Cole, stops in Philly on his much-awaited My New Normal Tour. A true master of stand-up comedy, Cole has several comedy specials under his belt with his latest one-hour special, “Charleen’s Boy,” recently premiered on Netflix to rave reviews. Prior to that he starred in “Cole Hearted,” also for Netflix, which was released in 2019 after the success of his appearance in Netflix’s”The Standups.” His previous one-hour special, “Deon Cole’s: Cole Blooded Seminar” was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, “Workin’ It Out,” debuted exclusively on Netflix Is A Joke’s YouTube channel, and has garnered 6 million views on social media, and over 2 million views on YouTube.
When: Saturday, Sept.16
Where: The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia Zoo returns OktoBEARfest
Back for the first time since 2018, Philadelphia Zoo presents OktoBEARfest. This revamped event will feature an exclusive “after hours” night for the grown-ups at the first Zoo in America. Guests will enjoy a Bavarian Beer Hall, live music from local DJs and Philly’s Premier Polka Band, Polkadelphia, more than 100 seasonal craft beers and ciders to sample, and of course, some bear-y amazing animals.
When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo
