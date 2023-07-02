Party on the Pier for July 4th weekend
Celebrating Independence Day weekend with a bang at Party on the Pier. Guests will enjoy outdoor music by The Ultimate King of Pop, a Michael Jackson tribute band, along with Philly food-truck favorites and a Fishtown fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. This free, pet-friendly party will also feature games and activities for all ages, free swag, and more, right on the riverfront, for an epic evening of fun for the whole family.
When: July 2 from 6-10 p.m.
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Carpenters’ Hall Reopening Ceremony and Exhibit Premiere Event
The historic Carpenters’ Hall of Philadelphia will reopen for the first time since April 2022, with a ceremony and ribbon cutting held to commemorate the event. The ceremony is free and open to the public, and features performances and guest speakers. The ceremony will also include a performance by Philadelphia trumpeters Nozomi Imamura and William Gregory and a reading of Francis Hopkinson’s 1788 poem “A New Roof: An Ode to Federal Mechanics.” The new special exhibition, “Artifacts & Architecture,” will be unveiled, featuring antiquities uncovered during the recent excavation of the property, including clay smoking pipes, vintage stoneware and teacups, and glass vessels.
When: Monday, July 3 at 10 a.m.
Where: Carpenters’ Company of Philadelphia and Carpenters’ Hall, 320 Chestnut Street
CraftNOW Create Summer Camp Edition
Following two successful years, CraftNOW and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are partnering again to bring Philadelphia’s biggest free art class back to 120 neighborhood recreation centers. From July 5 to August 11, CraftNOW, through its CraftNOW Create program, will coordinate with partner organizations to provide over 10,000 hours of free craft instruction to 5,000 children. Up to 30 children ages 6 to 12 can register tuition-free.
When: July 5-Aug. 11
Where: The Clay Studio, 1425 North American Street
Second Saturdays
Head to Chestnut Hill for Second Saturdays, a monthly event featuring live art and music, craft demonstrations, along with retail and dining specials! Spend the day walking the cobblestone streets of Chestnut Hill, browsing renowned art galleries, dining at delectable restaurants, and shopping independently owned unique shops. Restaurants and businesses will offer Second Saturday special sales, discounts, and delicious menu items. Learn more at chestnuthillpa.com.
When: Saturday, July 8 from 12-4 p.m.
Where: Chestnut Hill Business District, Germantown Ave.
Thunder From Down Under bring sizzling show to Philly
Thunder From Down Under, the internationally acclaimed show that has appeared on the famed Las Vegas Strip for the past 20 years, is coming to Rivers Casino Philadelphia. Thunder From Down Under has redefined the art of male revues, captivating women of all ages with their breathtaking dance routines, acrobatics, break dancing and vibrant costumes. This show is a feast for the senses, featuring humor and chiseled physiques that will leave audiences spellbound.
When: Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m.
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Philadelphia Latino Film Festival
Film fans can find works by established and emerging Latino filmmakers at the annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival. The lineup typically includes feature films, shorts, animations, web series and documentaries, along with workshops and discussions. Stay tuned to the festival website for scheduling details.
When: through July 9
Where: Various locations around Philadelphia
Spend the Summer With City Cruises Philadelphia
The 4th of July Fireworks Signature Dinner Cruise on the Spirit of Philadelphia is an unforgettable way to celebrate the 4th of July and experience the city from the water. Guests can expect a 3-hour cruise with chef-prepared menus, creative cocktails, beer, wine, live DJ entertainment, and Philadelphia’s most incredible views from the water. After dinner, watch sparks fly on the water and enjoy a spectacular fireworks display as they fly overhead, honoring the nation’s birthday. There will also be a special 4th of July cruise aboard the Rendezvous for those looking for an extra luxurious evening.
When: through July 11
Where: depart from Penn’s Landing, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square
Leopards, tigers, and dragons, oh my! In summer 2023, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square will celebrate light and culture with magnificent steel-framed and silk-wrapped giant lighted artistic sculptures. The popular 200-foot-long dragon returns along with a never-before-seen array of 1,500 individual creations assembled into 34 enormous displays for guests to walk among and enjoy. In addition to the gorgeous light installations, visitors can enjoy live cultural stage performances, see the choreographed fountain light show, taste Asian cuisine and American comfort food, drink a toast at the Dragon Beer Garden, and shop for festival-themed merchandise.
When: through Aug. 13 from 6-11 p.m.
Where: 6th and Race Sts.
Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
When the ice melts and the shades come out, it’s time for Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. The annual Penn’s Landing extravaganza boasts boardwalk games, carnival rides, mini golf, an arcade, the city’s largest outdoor roller skating rink and much, much more. The fest has plenty of food and drink options on deck, including faves like the funnel cake at Skelly’s, the creative cocktails at The Lodge Bar or the Crabfries at Chickie’s & Pete’s. General admission to the fest is free (everything else is pay-as-you-go).
When: through Sunday, Sept. 24
Where: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Yoga in the Yard with Gwen Lewis
Join Gwen, a yoga teacher from West Philly, for free Vinyasa yoga classes every Monday at Drexel Square. The class will flow for 1 hour to the sounds of soft R&B music. Signing up is recommended. All levels are welcome to attend.
When: Mondays through Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.
Where: Drexel Square
Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia at the Museum of the American Revolution
This new exhibition charts the life of James Forten, a free man of African descent who fought in the war for American independence in 1781, then returned to Philadelphia to become a successful businessman, philanthropist and stalwart abolitionist. Chronicle Forten’s life and follow his family’s 100-year story from the American Revolution through the lead up to the Civil War and women’s suffrage movement.
When: through Nov. 26
Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street
