Party on the Pier for July 4th weekend

Celebrating Independence Day weekend with a bang at Party on the Pier. Guests will enjoy outdoor music by The Ultimate King of Pop, a Michael Jackson tribute band, along with Philly food-truck favorites and a Fishtown fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. This free, pet-friendly party will also feature games and activities for all ages, free swag, and more, right on the riverfront, for an epic evening of fun for the whole family.

