The world premiere of ‘All My Mothers Dream in Spanish’
Azuka Theatre teams up with Teatro del Sol for the world premiere of “All My Mothers Dream in Spanish” by AZ Espinoza. “All My Mothers Dream in Spanish” is a brand new bilingual work penned by a Philadelphia playwright and a non-binary Afro-Latinx artist.
When: through March 19
Where: Proscenium Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street
Women’s History Month Celebrations
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, Stratus Rooftop Lounge at Kimpton Hotel Monaco and Sisterly Love Collective have teamed up to present Women’s Way Wednesdays, a weekly pop-up celebrating various women-owned and operated culinary and beverage purveyors in the Philadelphia region and beyond. This week’s pop-up will be with chefs Kiki Aranita and Olga Sorzano (Poi Dog, Baba’s Acid Trip). Music by Tanqueray Hayward. Tickets are required.
When: Wednesday, March 22
Where: Stratus Rooftop Lounge
Philly Theatre Week returns
Theatre Philadelphia announces the return of Philly Theatre Week, featuring 100+ theatrical performances dates across the region between. Audiences will have an opportunity to try something new from 50 events being offered from 41 different companies and artists. There are over a 100 opportunities for audiences to experience. It includes productions, readings, exclusive pre-sales and special events in Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey, Bucks County and the Main Line and Western Suburbs.
When: March 23 to April 2
Where: various locations
Philadelphia to host the first Black Opry Residency
The Black Opry Residency seeks to support the professional and creative development, and broaden the audiences, of up-and-coming Black performers whose original music is rooted in Americana, the collective term for country, bluegrass, folk, blues, gospel, alternative country, and singer-songwriter genres. The five musicians are Tylar Bryant, The Kentucky Gentlemen, and Dentitia from Nashville, Tn.; Grace Givertz from Boston, Ma.; and Philly native Samantha Rise. During their week-long residency, the artists will also be working on songwriting, collaborating and rehearsing for their free capstone concert.
When: Friday, March 24
Where: World Cafe Live
The Beatles Tribute invades Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Beatles fans will enjoy dinner and the band’s hits, including “A Hard Day’s Night” and “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” when “Yesterday: The Beatles Tribute” invades Rivers Casino this spring. The international tour of the band is bringing The Beatles’ feel-good classic sounds.
When: Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m.
Where: The Event Center, Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Ohio Players bring funk to Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Get ready to groove when the Ohio Players, pioneers of street funk and underground R&B, come to Rivers Casino Philadelphia. The band rose to prominence in the 1970s with such hits as “Fire” and “Love Rollercoaster,” and they have since produced more than a dozen albums and earned 14 gold and platinum awards.
When: Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m.
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s Event Center
Smith Memorial Playground Play-A-Palooza 2023
Smith Memorial Playground is ready to get spring play underway at our annual Play-A-Palooza event! Following Play-A-Palooza, Smith’s playground hours will extend to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 p.m. on weekends as we welcome longer days. Besides full use of our equipment, we’ll have activity stations, music and dance, games, crafts, giveaways, food trucks, and performances.
When: Saturday, March 25, from 12-4 p.m.
Where: East Fairmount Park
City Honors Family of Fairmount Fire with Exhibit
The City of Philadelphia opened a temporary public exhibit called “Angels – A McDonald Family Tribute” to honor the 12 members of the McDonald family who tragically lost their lives in one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history. The exhibit includes photographs, videoes, toys, books and other memorabilia, as well as a painting of the deceased by artist Taqiy Muhammad entitled: 869 Angels. The number “869” refers to the address where the family lived on North 23rd Street.
When: Through March 31
Where: The second floor of City Hall
The grand finale of Girl Scout Cookie season
Girl Scout Cookie-inspired hand-dipped milkshakes are back on Passyunk. P’unk Burger brings back one of its most popular annual traditions with a delicious line-up of special milkshakes with real Girl Scout Cookies inside — and all are perfect to BYO for an epic boozy cookie shake!
When: through mid April (or until sell-out)
Where: P’unk Burger on East Passyunk
