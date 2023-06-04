Experience a curated collection of vendors at the Clover Market’s
The Clover Market, a popular seasonal market featuring unique handmade and vintage finds, will pop up on four Sundays this spring. The Markets are free and open to the public, and family and dog-friendly. Shoppers can expect to find a carefully curated group of approximately 100 vendors at each Market offering everything from antiques and collectibles to a variety of handmade products, vintage clothing, affordable original art and artisanal food products. Each Market also features a lineup of some of the region’s most popular food trucks, live music, and free kids’ crafting opportunities.
When: Sunday, June 4 from 10-4 p.m.
Where: 600 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, Pa 19348
Bristol Riverside Theatre presents an evening with Groucho
Award-winning actor and director Frank Ferrante ignites his PBS, New York, and London acclaimed portrayal of legendary comedian Groucho Marx in this fast-paced 90 minutes of hilarity. The two-act comedy consists of the funniest Groucho one-liners, anecdotes, and songs, including “Hooray for Captain Spalding” and “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.” A show perfect for comedy fans of all ages!
When: Wednesday, June 7-11
Where: Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa 19007
Center City Socials — Logan Square
Center City Social invites office workers to make the most of their workweek by gathering with friends and colleagues for pop-up happy hours just steps away from their desks. CCD will provide live DJ and instrumental entertainment, plus lawn games, ping-pong and giveaways. Each location will also offer specialty food and beverage deals, which will vary week to week. This week, come for work, stay for fun at 3 Logan Square! Live DJ entertainment, lawn games and pop-up putt-putt are on the agenda, plus food and beverage offerings from City Tap House.
When: Thursday, June 8 from 5.-7 p.m.
Where: 1717 Arch Street
Belly Dance: A Space for Personal Expression
Join the Museum for Art in Wood for a captivating evening of Belly Dance: A Personal Space for Expression. Guided by Habiba, an internationally recognized performer, choreographer, teacher, and lecturer on Middle Eastern dances, the audience will be invited to “become” music through movements of the torso, hips, and arms while tracing the deep history of belly dance. Belly Dance: A Space for Personal Expression will be offered free for one night only!
When: Thursday, June 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Museum for Art in Wood, 141 N. 3rd St.
Cruiser Olympia Speakeasy P
op-Up Experience
Independence Seaport Museum will host the inaugural Cruiser Olympia Speakeasy Pop-Up Experience, a brand new adults-only event where guests can step back in time aboard the oldest floating steel warship in the world. ISM will turn the historic ship into a 1920s speakeasy where the crew is dressed in period uniforms. Guests can enjoy a night of drinks, music, and games while learning about what it was like serving in the United States Navy during prohibition. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
When: Friday, June 9 from 6-9 p.m.
Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Open Saturday Rose Garden Tour, Rose Garden Day & Champagne Garden Tour
Pack a picnic basket and settle in among the gardens at Andalusia, where families and nature lovers can enjoy the grounds on Open Saturdays. Guests are invited to tour the spectacular Rose Garden at Andalusia and attend a book signing with Jenny Rose Carey, author of The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets for Open Saturdays in advance from the Andalusia website.
Spring is in full bloom in Andalusia! Guests are invited to join Horticulturist Kristin Biddle on a guided tour of the formal gardens along the banks of the scenic Delaware River. The guided tour begins on the grand porch of the Historic House with a glass of champagne and light refreshments. Upon the tour’s conclusion, guests are invited to relax or stroll the River Walk. Access to the Historic House is not included with this tour.
When: Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Where: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum, 1237 State Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
The 8th Annual Clay Fest
The Clay Studio welcomes people of all ages for a day of creating art and muddy fun during the 8th annual Clay Fest, presented by PNC Arts Alive. Guests can participate in several free activities for all ages, including hands-on clay projects, wheel-throwing demonstrations, a group sculpture extravaganza, picture frame decorating, stop-motion clay animation, an ice cream social, and music. Clay Fest 2023 is a rain-or-shine event, and all activities are free.
When: Saturday, June 10 from noon to 5 p.m.
Where: The Clay Studio, 1425 North American St.
InLiquid for the Cash Poor 23rd installment
Join InLiquid for the annual affordable art fair, Art for the Cash Poor! Enjoy local art at the 23rd annual installment of this art fair that directly benefits visual artists, designers, and craftspeople. InLiquid invites the public to experience and support an accessible and thriving Philadelphia creative community. Enjoy art, crafts, music, and more! With more than 100 artists, all work is priced under $250 and all proceeds from art sales go directly to the artists.
When: Saturday, June 10 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: 1400 + 1500 blocks of N. American St.
Yoga in the Yard with Gwen Lewis
Join Gwen, a yoga teacher from West Philly, for free Vinyasa yoga classes every Monday at Drexel Square. The class will flow for 1 hour to the sounds of soft R&B music. Signing up is recommended. All levels are welcome to attend.
When: Mondays through Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.
Where: Drexel Square
Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America
“Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?” Nearly two dozen artists interpret that question in new artworks that appear in this collaborative exhibition at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia. This landmark exhibit invites visitors to consider complex issues from multiple viewpoints.
When: through Oct. 8
Where: Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia
Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia at the Museum of the American Revolution
This new exhibition charts the life of James Forten, a free man of African descent who fought in the war for American independence in 1781, then returned to Philadelphia to become a successful businessman, philanthropist and stalwart abolitionist. Chronicle Forten’s life and follow his family’s 100-year story from the American Revolution through the lead up to the Civil War and women’s suffrage movement.
When: through Nov. 26
Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street
