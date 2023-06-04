GWEN LEWIS

Yoga in the Yard with Gwen Lewis. — Submitted

Experience a curated collection of vendors at the Clover Market’s

The Clover Market, a popular seasonal market featuring unique handmade and vintage finds, will pop up on four Sundays this spring. The Markets are free and open to the public, and family and dog-friendly. Shoppers can expect to find a carefully curated group of approximately 100 vendors at each Market offering everything from antiques and collectibles to a variety of handmade products, vintage clothing, affordable original art and artisanal food products. Each Market also features a lineup of some of the region’s most popular food trucks, live music, and free kids’ crafting opportunities.

