Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with The Jazz Sanctuary
Enjoy an evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee and treats. This two-hour performance features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
When: Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.
2nd annual Old City Wedding Stroll returns this spring
Last summer the event debuted and sold out every single ticket. It is back for year two and its the first spring edition. Couples looking to tie the knot are invited to sip, sample, taste and tour at over 40+ small businesses, restaurants, boutiques, salons and shops in Historic Philadelphia. One guest will win $500 wedding gift basket including a wedding band, gift cards, and merchandise.
When: Wednesday, April 26, from 5-8 p.m.
Where: various locations in Old City
Marlon Wayans to perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Actor, comedian, writer and film director Marlon Wayans will bring his self-deprecating stand-up comedy show to Philadelphia. Commonly recognized for his role as Marcus Copeland in the hilarious hit comedy White Chicks, opposite his brother Shawn Wayans, Jamie King and Terry Crews, Wayans is now back on stage in the stand-up game. As a stand-up comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding new shows every weekend. Tickets for The Event Center performance start at $49.
When: Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.