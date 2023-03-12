Women’s History Month Celebrations
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, Stratus Rooftop Lounge at Kimpton Hotel Monaco and Sisterly Love Collective have teamed up to present Women’s Way Wednesdays, a weekly pop-up celebrating various women-owned and operated culinary and beverage purveyors in the Philadelphia region and beyond. This week’s pop-up will be tea tastings by FarmerJawn with chef Jennifer Zavala of Juana Tamale. Music by Dianna Thompson aka “Badd Kitti.” Tickets are required.
When: Wednesday, March 15
Where: Stratus Rooftop Lounge
Philadelphia Zoo-A-Thon Returns
Philadelphia Zoo announces the return of annual signature fundraiser Philadelphia Zoo-A-Thon. Both days will feature special events and programs throughout the Zoo’s campus. Human and animal artists will put paint to canvas to raise money for the Zoo’s animal enrichment program. As an integral part of providing exceptional animal care, animal enrichment offers a creative outlet for physical activity and mental exercise, offering more choices for animals on how they spend their time. Featuring mural artists from VURT Creative and animal artists like Wesley the Velveteen lop rabbit, this two-day fundraising campaign will demonstrate how art enriches all our lives.
When: Friday, March 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo
Interactive Immersive Mystery Theater Experience
Audiences are invited back to the 1920s for an interactive theater show at one of the region’s most famous mansions, the Greystone Hall. There is no proscenium stage or theater in the round. Instead, The Manor takes places as the actors and audience travel room by room as a story about money, marriage, murder and madness plays out in the mansion’s stately walls. The mansion — a symbol of wealth, power and political intrigue — is the star of the show. The plot, a grand setting the likes of “Downtown Abbey,” and its similarity to today’s news and politics — add up to a perfect recipe for a theatrical feast.
When: Through March 12
Where: Greystone Hall, 2450 Aram Ave., West Chester, Pa 19380
Exhibition “Au Tion Ma, Woman with a Good Heart: Beadworks by Joy Tonepahojote”
Joy Tonepahhote displays designs as well as the techniques, stories, and how cultural values are passed down between generations of Native bead artists.
When: through March 17
Where: The Pearlstein Gallery on Drexel University campus
The world premiere of ‘All My Mothers Dream in Spanish’
Azuka Theatre teams up with Teatro del Sol for the world premiere of “All My Mothers Dream in Spanish” by AZ Espinoza. “All My Mothers Dream in Spanish” is a brand new bilingual work penned by a Philadelphia playwright and a non-binary Afro-Latinx artist.
When: through March 19
Where: Proscenium Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street
City Honors Family of Fairmount Fire with Exhibit
The City of Philadelphia opened a temporary public exhibit called “Angels – A McDonald Family Tribute” to honor the 12 members of the McDonald family who tragically lost their lives in one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history. The exhibit includes photographs, videoes, toys, books and other memorabilia, as well as a painting of the deceased by artist Taqiy Muhammad entitled: 869 Angels. The number “869” refers to the address where the family lived on North 23rd Street.
When: Through March 31
Where: The second floor of City Hall
