The Celebration of the Black Experience
In honor of Black History Month, this event will bring history to the stage in a unique interactive way with a spin-off on Black vacationers in America and “The Green Book.” During the Jim Crow Era, the annual guidebook for African Americans was important for safe travelling. The book listed various businesses that were necessary to make travelling comfortable and safe.
When: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m.
Where: Scotts Mills complex, Suite 3015-A, 3510 Scotts Lane
CADO: Black Art Fair & Makers Market
This iteration of CADO will feature a day’s worth of programs and activities that center Black organizations at the historic Divine Lorraine Hote, the first desegregated hotel in the country. Curated by Debora Charmelus, this Black-centered market serves as an incubator and allows creatives from across the region to meet, support, and discover Black-owned or led brands. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Colored Girls Museum.
When: Sunday, Feb. 19, 12-5 p.m.
Where: 669 N Broad St.
For the Love of Philly Agave Tasting Party
Añejo Philly presents a special celebration and tasting party for all the tequila lovers, pros and newbies out there! This annual celebration returns every winter at the Northern Liberties Mexican restaurant and bar, and features a full night of sips and samples, specialty cocktails, brand ambassadors and experts, and a guacamole, salsa and taco stations — all included in one ticket. The tasting party features over 50 different types of rare and unique tequilas and mezcals.
When: Monday, Feb. 20, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Añejo Philadelphia, 1001 N 2nd St.
The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet performs
Philadelphia’s innovative non-profit performing arts group continues their mission of bringing jazz music to the community through performance at community gatherings. Returning to Old City Philadelphia, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet performs at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Queen Village.
When: Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 8 Christian St.
Square 1682 rolls out Black History Month menu
Square 1682, the modern American kitchen located on the ground level of the Kimpton Hotel Palomar, boasts a memorable Black History Month menu courtesy of new Executive Chef Ronde Murphy. À la carte dishes include corn bread and honey butter, cornmeal crusted blue catfish, and red velvet cake for dessert. A portion of proceeds from each item sold will benefit local BIPOC-owned and chef-led non-profit organization Everybody Eats. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made via OpenTable.
When: Only Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, during business hours
Where: 121 S 17th St.
Mural Arts: Black History Month Civic Heroes Trolley Tour
This special trolley tour takes riders through several Philly neighborhoods to explore the city’s many murals honoring Black figures who fought for social justice throughout history. During the 90-minute tours, professionally trained tour guides speak to the lives of the murals’ iconic subjects and offer insights about the artists and the artmaking process. Tours depart from and return to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Tickets are required.
When: Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: 118-128 N. Broad St.
The Spiritual Legacy Concert at the Chapel of Four Chaplains
During this stirring tribute concert, the National Marian Anderson Museum honors the legacy of trailblazing opera singer Marian Anderson and two other Black icons who left lasting impacts on American culture: musician and actor Paul Robeson and civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tickets are required.
When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m.
Where: Chapel of Four Chaplains, 1201 Constitution Ave.
Family Reunion Institute offers free online workshop
The Family Reunion Institute (FRI) is offering its fifth online workshop for family reunion planners. For the first time, FRI experts will break down cost factors and options for reunions, as well as week-long, destination and cruise reunions. Factors and options include menu, food cost, location/venue, lodging, itinerary/entertainment, time of year and cost per attendee for each kind of reunion. Budget savings tips and caveats, such as avoid hurricane season if booking a cruise, are also included. Participants in this free online session will get clear, understandable information and pointers about their reunion alternatives. Register at www.familyreunioninstitute.net.
When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 12-2 p.m.
