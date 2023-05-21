Regional Premiere of “Songs for Nobodies” by Joanna Murray-Smith
Malvern-based theatre People’s Light presents the critically-acclaimed production Songs for Nobodies by Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith. The one-woman show stars actress and singer Bethany Thomas and features the music of Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Édith Piaf, and Maria Callas. In Songs for Nobodies, Thomas appears as 10 characters: the five culture-defining divas and the five titular “nobodies” who propel the play through stories about their unlikely encounters with each singer. Directed by Rob Lindley, the show beautifully demonstrates the power of music to create profound connections in everyday life.
Experience a curated collection of vendors at the Clover Market’s
The Clover Market, a popular seasonal market featuring unique handmade and vintage finds, is pleased to announce the opening of its 14th season in the Chestnut Hill PA location. The Market will pop up on four Sundays this spring. The Markets are free and open to the public, and family and dog-friendly. Shoppers can expect to find a carefully curated group of approximately 100 vendors at each Market offering everything from antiques and collectibles to a variety of handmade products, vintage clothing, affordable original art and artisanal food products. Each Market also features a lineup of some of the region’s most popular food trucks, live music, and free kids’ crafting opportunities. There are a number of other shopping and dining options in each downtown Market location as well for customers looking to extend their visit.
When: Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Bryn Mawr, 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Official Center City District SIPS preview party
Celebrate the start of summer during Center City District’s official CCD SIPS Preview Party, hosted in partnership with Wooder Ice Philly! The one-night-only special event, located at Pagano’s Market and Bar, will feature exclusive SIPS pricing ($7 cocktails, $6 wine and $5 beer), live DJ entertainment, giveaways and samplings courtesy of Hornitos® Tequila.
When: Wednesday, May 24 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Pagano’s at Commerce Square, 2001-2005 Market Street
The Jazz Sanctuary brings free, live concerts to the Greater Philadelphia area
In partnership with the Great Valley School District Educational Foundation and St. Francis-in-the-Fields, The Jazz Sanctuary will perform during a fundraiser. The two-hour concert performance is a “Jazz & Joe” event, featuring live music, coffee and treats with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass).
When: Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, Pa 19333
Returning to Old City Philadelphia for another evening of “Jazz & Joe” on Thursday, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet performs another free, two-hour concert.
When: Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m., 8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
Where: Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Queen Village
Tower of Power to bring soul to Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Iconic R&B and funk band Tower of Power, known for its brass-driven hits like “What Is Hip?” and “So Very Hard to Go,” will perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. Tower of Power is celebrating 55 years of delivering groovy, jazz-infused funk ballads since its Oakland origination.
When: Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m.
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
”Chicken & Biscuits” Black Theatre Night
Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) hosts its inaugural Black Theatre Night. Guests are invited for an evening of celebrating and amplifying Black voices and access to Black theatre for all audiences. Black Theatre Night is part of ongoing initiatives to create an inclusive and welcoming space for diverse audiences. Enjoy the show and light refreshments at a post-show social mixer. Audience members are welcome to attend a conversation with director Tyrone L. Robinson, community leaders, and the cast of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits. Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged.
Spend the summer with City Cruises Philadelphia — Memorial Day weekend
Summer is quickly approaching and City Cruises Philadelphia has upcoming cruises that are the perfect way to spend the summer holidays. Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to book a dining cruise aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia. In addition to the seasonal brunch, lunch, and dinner buffets, guests will enjoy onboard games, live DJ entertainment, and some of the best views of the holiday fireworks that the city has to offer. All Philadelphia City Cruises vessels depart from Penn’s Landing.
When: Saturday, May 27 Sunday May 28.
Where: depart from 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song is new chef-in-residency at Volvér
Chef Jose Garces welcomes Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song as the new chef-in-residency at Volvér at the Kimmel Center starting April 25. This award-winning program supports the acollective vision of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and Garces to foster an inclusive, innovative cultural future for Philadelphia by supporting emerging minority chefs. Some dishes include Steamed Chicken Dumplings, Honey Walnut Shrimp and Mango Tapioca Pudding.
When: through June 3
Where: The Kimmel Center
“Chicken & Biscuits” by Douglas Lyons
Rivaling sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are burying their father—but it’s the non-stop family drama that might be the death of them. Beverly just wants to show the congregation what she’s been “blessed with.” Baneatta’s youngest son brings his very white, Jewish boyfriend who is maybe . . . sort of—okay definitely—afraid of Baneatta. Meanwhile, Beverly’s daughter couldn’t mind her own business if it was on a leash. But when a mysterious guest reveals a family secret at the church altar, things really go crazy… and even Baneatta can’t deny the truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.