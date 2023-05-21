CHICKEN & BISCUITS

“Chicken & Biscuits” by Douglas Lyons. —Submitted

Regional Premiere of “Songs for Nobodies” by Joanna Murray-Smith

Malvern-based theatre People’s Light presents the critically-acclaimed production Songs for Nobodies by Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith. The one-woman show stars actress and singer Bethany Thomas and features the music of Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Édith Piaf, and Maria Callas. In Songs for Nobodies, Thomas appears as 10 characters: the five culture-defining divas and the five titular “nobodies” who propel the play through stories about their unlikely encounters with each singer. Directed by Rob Lindley, the show beautifully demonstrates the power of music to create profound connections in everyday life.

