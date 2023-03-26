The Teddy Pendergrass Band 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour
The show is a celebration of the undeniable legacy of not just one of Philly’s greatest R&B/Soul singers but one of the greatest of all time. Original band members Robert “Wawa” LaGrand, Johnnie Croom and the Jolly brothers Bill & Brett are joined by powerhouse lead vocalist Don Connor with background vocals by Toni Trower. The band will be reuniting for their 20th anniversary. The band captures Teddy Pendergrass’ raw yet smooth and sexy energy performing hits including “Love T.K.O,” “Close The Door,” “Turn Off The Lights” and so many more.
When: Sunday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert Street
Women’s History Month Celebrations
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, Stratus Rooftop Lounge at Kimpton Hotel Monaco and Sisterly Love Collective have teamed up to present Women’s Way Wednesdays, a weekly pop-up celebrating various women-owned and operated culinary and beverage purveyors in the Philadelphia region and beyond. This week’s pop-up will be with chef Thanh Nguyen of Gabriella’s Vietnam. Music by Andrea Nardello. Tickets are required.
When: Wednesday, March 29
Where: Stratus Rooftop Lounge
Philly Theatre Week returns
Theatre Philadelphia announces the return of Philly Theatre Week, featuring 100+ theatrical performances dates across the region between. Audiences will have an opportunity to try something new from 50 events being offered from 41 different companies and artists. There are over a 100 opportunities for audiences to experience. It includes productions, readings, exclusive pre-sales and special events in Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey, Bucks County and the Main Line and Western Suburbs.
When: March 23 to April 2
City Honors Family of Fairmount Fire with Exhibit
The City of Philadelphia opened a temporary public exhibit called “Angels – A McDonald Family Tribute” to honor the 12 members of the McDonald family who tragically lost their lives in one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history. The exhibit includes photographs, videoes, toys, books and other memorabilia, as well as a painting of the deceased by artist Taqiy Muhammad entitled: 869 Angels. The number “869” refers to the address where the family lived on North 23rd Street.
Where: The second floor of City Hall
Philadelphia Dance Projects’ Presents the Bilateral: Budapest/Philadelphia Dance Artists Exchange
Philadelphia Dance Projects will highlight the results of a creative research residency with U.S. and Hungarian contemporary dance artists in an informal Danube/Schuylkill performance and film screening. Admission to this one-night only performance is free.
Where: CEC Arts, 3500 Lancaster Ave.
Philadelphia Zoo opens Staying Power: Be Distinct of Go Extinct experience
Staying Power: Be Distinct or Go Extinct will open on with a brand-new large-scale multisensory experience that invites visitors to discover the physical traits, behaviors and special skills that allowed insects to survive long after the dinosaurs went extinct. Travel back in time and experience 25 different creatures from 100 million years ago to modern times. Staying Power will unveil the adaptations needed to survive on the earth and talk about how we have the power to make changes to save the planet—and ourselves.
Where: The Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue
The grand finale of Girl Scout Cookie season
Girl Scout Cookie-inspired hand-dipped milkshakes are back on Passyunk. P’unk Burger brings back one of its most popular annual traditions with a delicious line-up of special milkshakes with real Girl Scout Cookies inside — and all are perfect to BYO for an epic boozy cookie shake!
When: through mid April (or until sell-out)
Where: P’unk Burger on East Passyunk
