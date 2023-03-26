The Teddy Pendergrass Band 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour

The show is a celebration of the undeniable legacy of not just one of Philly’s greatest R&B/Soul singers but one of the greatest of all time. Original band members Robert “Wawa” LaGrand, Johnnie Croom and the Jolly brothers Bill & Brett are joined by powerhouse lead vocalist Don Connor with background vocals by Toni Trower. The band will be reuniting for their 20th anniversary. The band captures Teddy Pendergrass’ raw yet smooth and sexy energy performing hits including “Love T.K.O,” “Close The Door,” “Turn Off The Lights” and so many more.

