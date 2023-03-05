Au’Loni Media Group presents a Black Authors Showcase
Black book authors from across the tri-state area will be available to discuss and autograph their literary masterpieces. The evening includes an open bar, buffet style dining, entertainment, panel discussions and author presentations, which is all included in one ticket.
When: Sunday, March 5, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: La’Loni Bookstore, 4200 Chestnut Street
Blues vocalist Skemekia Copeland to perform in Ardmore
Award-winning soul, blues and Americana vocalist Shemekia Copeland is on tour to promote her latest album, “Done Come too Far,” which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album.”Done Come too Far” features guest appearances by her friends Sonny Landreth, Cedric Burnside, Kenny Brown, Oliver Wood, Charles Hodges and Aaron Lee Tasjan.
When: Sunday, March 5, 7 p.m.
Where: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave.
Live Event with Kiowa Beadwork Artist Joy Tonepahhote
Drexel University Rankin Scholar in Residence, Joy Tonepahhote will give a public lecture showcasing performance elements of powwows for students and guests on Drexel University’s campus. Her exhibition, “Au Tion Ma, Woman with a Good Heart: Beadworks by Joy Tonepahhote” is on display in the windows of the Gallery through March 17.
When: Tuesday, March 7 at 5 p.m.
Where: The Pearlstein Gallery on Drexel University campus
Main Line Today Restaurant Week
Main Line Today Restaurant Week is back with the largest line-up ever of over 40 restaurants and eateries. The line-up is a who’s who of the suburban culinary scene with newcomers Buena Onda, Twenty One Pips, White Dog, and The Pullman Restaurant & Bar. The roster also includes the most celebrated names in the region, including Autograph Brasserie, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Lola’s Garden, Pizzeria Vetri Devon, Savona, Stove and Tap, Terrain Cafe The Refectory and more.
When: Through March 11
Where: Various locations
Interactive Immersive Mystery Theater Experience
Audiences are invited back to the 1920s for an interactive theater show at one of the region’s most famous mansions, the Greystone Hall. There is no proscenium stage or theater in the round. Instead, The Manor takes places as the actors and audience travel room by room as a story about money, marriage, murder and madness plays out in the mansion’s stately walls. The mansion — a symbol of wealth, power and political intrigue — is the star of the show. The plot, a grand setting the likes of “Downtown Abbey,” and its similarity to today’s news and politics — add up to a perfect recipe for a theatrical feast.
When: Through March 12
Where: Greystone Hall, 2450 Aram Ave., West Chester, Pa 19380
The world premiere of ‘All My Mothers Dream in Spanish’
Azuka Theatre teams up with Teatro del Sol for the world premiere of “All My Mothers Dream in Spanish” by AZ Espinoza. “All My Mothers Dream in Spanish” is a brand new bilingual work penned by a Philadelphia playwright and a non-binary Afro-Latinx artist.
When: through March 19
Where: Proscenium Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street
City Honors Family of Fairmount Fire with Exhibit
The City of Philadelphia opened a temporary public exhibit called “Angels – A McDonald Family Tribute” to honor the 12 members of the McDonald family who tragically lost their lives in one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history. The exhibit includes photographs, videoes, toys, books and other memorabilia, as well as a painting of the deceased by artist Taqiy Muhammad entitled: 869 Angels. The number “869” refers to the address where the family lived on North 23rd Street.
When: Through March 31
Where: The second floor of City Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.