Beloved Italian cheese brand Stella is kicking off celebrations of its 100 year legacy by getting out of the cheese bunker and hitting the streets this summer with a seven-week national mobile food tour experience in some of the country’s most iconic cities — including Philadelphia! For the Philadelphia community, come enjoy Stella-inspired dishes at the Manayunk Arts Festival. And for the first 100 visitors on-site, we’re giving away free admission to the Philadelphia Zoo and donating $5,000 to Philabundance, equaling up to 10,000 meals for those in need. Tickets and reservations not required.
When: Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Manayunk Arts Festival, Main Street
The Jazz Sanctuary brings free, live concerts to the Greater Philadelphia area
The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet makes its Norristown debut. The two-hour concert performance is a “Jazz & Joe” event, featuring live music, coffee and treats with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). The concert is free of charge.
When: Sunday, June 25 at 4 p.m.
Where: St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church,1208 Green Street, Norristown PA 19401
The lone outdoor event on the calendar for The Jazz Sanctuary performances this month is slated for Tuesday. The quintet will perform in the churchyard at St. Peter’s. Philly food truck “2streetsammies” will be at the event, and the church will be collecting donations to benefit the St. Peter’s Food Cupboard.
When: Tuesday, June 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, S 4th St.
”Gone & For Ever” documentary premiere and panel discussion
Join The Clay Studio, in-person or online, for the premiere of the “Gone & For Ever” documentary and panel discussion with creator Alex Stadler, and participants Abdul-Aliy Muhammaed, and others. The documentary focuses on “Gone & For Ever: Alex Stadler,” a multi-disciplinary memorial to Philadelphians and the HIV/AIDS crisis, conceived by Alex Stadler and created in partnership with artists, activists, community leaders, and individuals who have shared their stories.
When: Thursday, June 29 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: The Clay Studio, 1425 North American St.
Tea and Game night
Join the Museum for Art in Wood for an evening of backgammon and shesh besh. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, this game night is for everyone. Guests are invited to bring their own boards or use one provided by the Museum. Get ready for an enjoyable and exciting night of friendly competition and laughter.
When: Thursday, June 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Museum for Art in Wood, 141 N. 3rd St.
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square
Leopards, tigers, and dragons, oh my! In summer 2023, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square will celebrate light and culture with magnificent steel-framed and silk-wrapped giant lighted artistic sculptures. The popular 200-foot-long dragon returns along with a never-before-seen array of 1,500 individual creations assembled into 34 enormous displays for guests to walk among and enjoy. In addition to the gorgeous light installations, visitors can enjoy live cultural stage performances, see the choreographed fountain light show, taste Asian cuisine and American comfort food, drink a toast at the Dragon Beer Garden, and shop for festival-themed merchandise.
When: through Aug. 13 from 6-11 p.m.
Where: 6th and Race Sts.
Paddle Penn’s Landing
Paddle Penn’s Landing at Independence Seaport Museum is open for the 2023 season, allowing visitors to enjoy an afternoon of fun under the sun paddling around the Penn’s Landing basin in a paddleboat. The paddleboats are the perfect outdoor recreational activity for a family of four, with a choice of a swan, flamingo, yellow duck, or dragon boat! Summer hours for Paddle Penn’s Landing are from 3 p.m. to dusk on Fridays and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
When: through Sept. 3
Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America
“Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?” Nearly two dozen artists interpret that question in new artworks that appear in this collaborative exhibition at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia. This landmark exhibit invites visitors to consider complex issues from multiple viewpoints.
When: through Oct. 8
Where: Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia
The South Street & Passyunk farmers market returns
The market will feature seasonal and locally grown produce, sustainably raised meats and pastured eggs, fresh baked breads and baked goods, honey, and fermented foods, artisanal pastas, and more. Vendors will include but are not limited to: Rineer Family Farms, Beechwood Orchards, Solidago Farm, Lost Bread Co., Five Saints Distilling, Settantatre Pasta Company, Stone and Key Cellars, Wild For Salmon, New Bee Ranch, Unruly Nature, LLC, and more. The Farmers Market’s return is a wonderful opportunity for Philadelphia residents to shop for fresh local produce and support small businesses.
When: Thursdays through October from 3-7 p.m.
Where: South Street & East Passyunk Avenue (Near 430 South Street)
