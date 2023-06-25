Stella’s 100th anniversary mobile bistro pop-up

Beloved Italian cheese brand Stella is kicking off celebrations of its 100 year legacy by getting out of the cheese bunker and hitting the streets this summer with a seven-week national mobile food tour experience in some of the country’s most iconic cities — including Philadelphia! For the Philadelphia community, come enjoy Stella-inspired dishes at the Manayunk Arts Festival. And for the first 100 visitors on-site, we’re giving away free admission to the Philadelphia Zoo and donating $5,000 to Philabundance, equaling up to 10,000 meals for those in need. Tickets and reservations not required.

