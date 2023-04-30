“Chicken & Biscuits” Community Jam

Get into it! Join the Bristol Riverside Theatre community and guests for a full-out jam, including great music featuring Bristol gospel choirs and delicious comfort foods from local restaurants. Plus, visitors get the chance to meet the director and cast of “Chicken & Biscuits” opening on the Mainstage at Bristol Riverside Theatre on May 16. Tickets are on sale now on the BRT webpage. Registration is required for this free event.

