“Chicken & Biscuits” Community Jam
Get into it! Join the Bristol Riverside Theatre community and guests for a full-out jam, including great music featuring Bristol gospel choirs and delicious comfort foods from local restaurants. Plus, visitors get the chance to meet the director and cast of “Chicken & Biscuits” opening on the Mainstage at Bristol Riverside Theatre on May 16. Tickets are on sale now on the BRT webpage. Registration is required for this free event.
When: Sunday, April 30
Where: Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa. 19007
Craft Hall to Host Dogwarts Quidditch Tournament and Harry Pawter Benefit
Calling all muggles, puggles and Harry Pawter fans! You are formally invited to attend and compete in the first-ever charity Quidditch Match at Dogwarts, School of Good Boys and Good Girls, at Craft Hall and Unleashed Bark & Beer dog park and beer garden. Puggles are invited to fetch the golden snitch and win points for their house. Muggles will enjoy drink potions handcrafted by Craft Hall’s Professors of Liquid Bark Arts, with proceeds benefiting the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
When: Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m.
Where: Craft Hall and Unleashed Bark & Beer, 901 N. Delaware Avenue
Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month comes to an end with The Jazz Sanctuary
Enjoy an evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee and treats. This two-hour performance features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
When: Sunday, April 30 from 3-4:30 p.m
Where: Saint Philips Episcopal Church, 10 Chapel Road, New Hope, PA. 18938
“Jesus Christ Superstar” returns to Philadelphia
Following critically-acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” comes to Philly. . The 2017 Olivier Award-winning production from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization. Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”
When: from Tuesday May 2 through Sunday, May 7
Where: Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater)
Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum hosts inaugural Andalusia Garden Symposium
Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum hosts the first-ever Andalusia Garden Symposium. Garden enthusiasts, professional horticulturists, and landscape designers will have the opportunity to hear lectures from world-renowned experts Fergus Garrett, Annie Novak, Frances Palmer, and Xa Tollemache. The lectures will be followed by an exclusive afternoon reception at Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum with afternoon tea, book signings with the speakers, and ample time to explore the magnificent grounds.
When: Thursday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum, 1237 State Road, Bensalem, Pa. 19020
The Garden Party at Andalusia
Each year, friends and guests enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and breathtaking blooms at Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum during the Garden Party fundraiser. All proceeds benefit the Annual Fund of The Andalusia Foundation, the nonprofit that works to preserve the gardens and buildings of this National Historic Landmark.
When: Saturday, May 6 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum, 1237 State Road, Bensalem, Pa. 19020
First Friday Concert: Jaffna Ensemble
Join the Museum for Art in Wood for a free First Friday Concert with Philadelphia-based world ensemble Jaffna. Jaffna combines the instrumentation and influences from the Middle East, India, and anywhere else that inspires them. Jaffna will perform in the Museum’s main gallery, which currently features the multi-disciplinary exhibition, “The Mashrabiya Project: Seeing Through Space.” The exhibition features a collection of newly commissioned works by six artists from across the Islamic world interpreting the wood-turned latticework screens found in Cairo, Egypt.
When: Friday, May 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Museum for Art in Wood, 141 N. 3rd Street
South Street’s annual festival gets a royal twist
The South Street Headhouse District will be hosting its annual South Street Fest. The theme is Crowns All Around, as Brauhaus Schmitz’s Maifest, the Kentucky Derby, and King Charles III’s coronation all take place on the same day as this year’s festival. From flower crowns to fascinators, this grand block party is not to be missed!
When: Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: On South Street
Nazariyā
: The Dancer’s Gaze – A Guided Tour of The Mashrabiya Project
Join the Museum for Art in Wood for an evening with Usiloquy Dance Designs for a magical tour of “The Mashrabiya Project: Seeing Through Space.” During the tour, dancers will take over the exhibition gallery with creative agency, responding to individual works while expanding on the direct and implied interpretations of the exhibition through the South Asian dance style Bharatanatyam.Nazariyā will be performed exclusively at the Museum for Art in Wood. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to view an interactive, choreographed response to “The Mashrabiya Project: Seeing through Space,” offered one night only!
When: Saturday, May 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Museum for Art in Wood, 141 N. 3rd Street
Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song is new chef-in-residency at Volvér
Chef Jose Garces welcomes Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song as the new chef-in-residency at Volvér at the Kimmel Center starting April 25. This award-winning program supports the acollective vision of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and Garces to foster an inclusive, innovative cultural future for Philadelphia by supporting emerging minority chefs. Some dishes include Steamed Chicken Dumplings, Honey Walnut Shrimp and Mango Tapioca Pudding.
When: through June 3
Where: The Kimmel Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.