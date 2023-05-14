Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Barnes

Make your reservation for a Mother’s Day brunch at the Barnes and enjoy a variety of seasonal, locally sourced meal options in the beautiful Garden Restaurant. Add on tasty bottomless mimosas for $25. Enjoy 10% off your purchase of $50 or more in the Barnes Shop Mother’s Day weekend. The spring gift guide features handcrafted items and gifts, from jewelry to tarot decks and cat mugs.

