Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Barnes
Make your reservation for a Mother’s Day brunch at the Barnes and enjoy a variety of seasonal, locally sourced meal options in the beautiful Garden Restaurant. Add on tasty bottomless mimosas for $25. Enjoy 10% off your purchase of $50 or more in the Barnes Shop Mother’s Day weekend. The spring gift guide features handcrafted items and gifts, from jewelry to tarot decks and cat mugs.
When: Sunday, May 14 at 11 a.m.
Where: Garden Restaurant Cafe at the Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Nazariy: The Dancer’s Gaze – A Guided Tour of The Mashrabiya Project
Join the Museum for Art in Wood for an evening with Usiloquy Dance Designs for a magical tour of “The Mashrabiya Project: Seeing Through Space.” During the tour, dancers will take over the exhibition gallery with creative agency, responding to individual works while expanding on the direct and implied interpretations of the exhibition through the South Asian dance style Bharatanatyam.Nazariywill be performed exclusively at the Museum for Art in Wood. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to view an interactive, choreographed response to “The Mashrabiya Project: Seeing through Space,” offered one night only!
When: Thursday, May 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Museum for Art in Wood, 141 N. 3rd Street
Philadelphia Premiere of “Chicken & Biscuits” by Douglas Lyons
Rivaling sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are burying their father—but it’s the non-stop family drama that might be the death of them. Beverly just wants to show the congregation what she’s been “blessed with.” Baneatta’s youngest son brings his very white, Jewish boyfriend who is maybe . . . sort of—okay definitely—afraid of Baneatta. Meanwhile, Beverly’s daughter couldn’t mind her own business if it was on a leash. But when a mysterious guest reveals a family secret at the church altar, things really go crazy… and even Baneatta can’t deny the truth.
When: Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa, 19007
HBCU Festival
The first-ever HBCU Festival will celebrate the cultural legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through music — particularly concerts and performances from award-winning artists, from drumlines, college mass choirs, marching bands, cheer squads, noted artists and more. The festival will also feature a HBCU college fair for aspiring students and college panel discussions. The festival will lift up the heritage, performance artistry and collegiate excellence of these venerable institutions, culminating in a free, all-day celebration on May 20 across the Mann’s 22-acre campus. Entry is first come, first served.
When: Thursday, May 18 through Saturday, May 20
Open Saturdays at Andalusia, Garden Photography Day
Pack a picnic basket, tour, and settle among the gardens at Andalusia’s Open Saturdays, offering the public opportunities to enjoy the grounds during the weekends. Photographer Sandy Stolzman will be shooting in the gardens, offering technical tips and demonstrating her process. Bring a camera, or smartphone, to take your own pictures of Andalusia’s beautiful scenery. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets for Open Saturdays in advance from the Andalusia website.
When: Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum, 1237 State Road, Bensalem, Pa 19020
Regional Premiere of “Songs for Nobodies” by Joanna Murray-Smith
Malvern-based theatre People’s Light presents the critically-acclaimed production Songs for Nobodies by Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith. The one-woman show stars actress and singer Bethany Thomas and features the music of Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Édith Piaf, and Maria Callas. In Songs for Nobodies, Thomas appears as 10 characters: the five culture-defining divas and the five titular “nobodies” who propel the play through stories about their unlikely encounters with each singer. Directed by Rob Lindley, the show beautifully demonstrates the power of music to create profound connections in everyday life.
Where: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd, Malvern, Pa, 19355
Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song is new chef-in-residency at Volvér
Chef Jose Garces welcomes Dim Sum Garden’s Sally Song as the new chef-in-residency at Volvér at the Kimmel Center starting April 25. This award-winning program supports the acollective vision of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and Garces to foster an inclusive, innovative cultural future for Philadelphia by supporting emerging minority chefs. Some dishes include Steamed Chicken Dumplings, Honey Walnut Shrimp and Mango Tapioca Pudding.
