Philly Theatre Week returns
Theatre Philadelphia announces the return of Philly Theatre Week, featuring 100+ theatrical performances dates across the region between. Audiences will have an opportunity to try something new from 50 events being offered from 41 different companies and artists. There are over a 100 opportunities for audiences to experience. It includes productions, readings, exclusive pre-sales and special events in Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey, Bucks County and the Main Line and Western Suburbs.
When: through April 2
Where: various locations
LTB’s Butterfly Boutique Prom Event
The LTB Foundation (Lisa Teagle Brown) in collaboration with T. Marshae and the Action for Justice Collective will host the LTB’s Butterfly Boutique Prom Gown Event. Young ladies will be able to select a new and/or gently worn prom gown and accessories. This event is made possible through the LTB Foundation and our community partners and kind donors. It is our intent to help make young ladies’ prom dreams come true. All gowns and accessories are free!
When: Wednesday, April 5, 5 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Where: The Promenade, 7163 Stenton Ave.
Celebrating African American author and artist Ashley Bryan
University of Pennsylvania Libraries is opening a new public exhibition celebrating African American author and artist Ashley Bryan who was best known as one of the pioneers who introduced characters of color into children’s books. This exhibition will draw extensively from Bryan’s archive, which was donated to the University of Pennsylvania in 2019, and it’s the first to offer a retrospective of Ashley’s nearly century-long life and work. The opening celebration will include a tour with curator Lynne Farrington, who was instrumental in bringing the archive to Penn, and a keynote address award-winning illustrator, artist, and author Javaka Steptoe.
When: Thursday, April 6
Where: University of Pennsylvania Libraries
Philadelphia Theatre Co. brings Billie Holiday Story to life in immersive experience
I invite you to step back in time to a seedy Philadelphia bar in 1959 for the final performance of jazz icon Billie Holiday. Come celebrate the sights, the songs and the songstress that will bring the music and vibe to life in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Philadelphia Theatre Company will bring you on the stage itself for “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” written by Lanie Robertson with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate. Instead of seating in traditional seats inside the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, audiences will go on the stage that has been completely transformed into Emerson’s Bar. There will even be special themed cocktails to add an extra layer of detail to the show.
When: “Lady Day” will kick off with a special inaugural Black Theatre Night during previews, on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 12. The show runs through Sunday, April 30.
Where: Suzanne Roberts Theater, 480 S Broad St.
Rex Manning Day on South Street
All are invited to celebrate the cult classic Rex Manning Day on South Street with South Street Art Mart, MilkBoy, and Repo Records. From the 1995 film Empire Records, this year’s Rex Manning Day offers a free block party on 4th and South Streets with live music, food from Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, local vendors, prizes, and more! Crash Bang Boom, Just Gifts n’ Vibes (formerly Paper Moon), Philly AIDS Thrift, Queen & Rook Game Cafe, and Worm’s Emporium will also be joining in the fun. Costumes are encouraged, so if you need some new-to-you 90s flair, shop secondhand, vintage, and thrift on South Street! Follow the South Street Art Mart on Instagram for updates and band announcements.
When: Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 4th and South Street
3rd Annual South Street Egg HuntVisitors are encouraged to scavenge the district looking for Easter eggs hidden in storefronts and business windows. There are 50+ eggs designed by local artists, CAPA students, and SSHD business owners. Each egg found represents a chance to win a prize such as $50 gift cards, or the Grand Prize Egg Basket valued at $1,000! All participants have to do is share their EGG-cellent pics on Instagram and tag @southstreetphilly and #SouthStreetEggHunt. Non-social media entries can be emailed to SouthStreetEggHunt@gmail.com.
When: through Sunday, April 9
Where: On South Street
The grand finale of Girl Scout Cookie season
Girl Scout Cookie-inspired hand-dipped milkshakes are back on Passyunk. P’unk Burger brings back one of its most popular annual traditions with a delicious line-up of special milkshakes with real Girl Scout Cookies inside — and all are perfect to BYO for an epic boozy cookie shake!
When: through mid April (or until sell-out)
Where: P’unk Burger on East Passyunk
