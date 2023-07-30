Franklin Square’s Seventeenth Birthday Celebration

Historic Philadelphia, Inc., celebrates the 17th birthday of Franklin Square, one of the original William Penn squares and one of the city’s most charming historic parks filled with expansive lawns and shady trees. The celebration will be filled with family fun and lots of free activities including birthday hat and bag decorating, temporary tattoos, candy giveaways, a scavenger hunt, and “Once Upon A Nation” storytelling. A festive party in Franklin Square’s Pavilion shows off the best place to celebrate any occasion with pizza from Santucci’s Original Square Pizza (while supplies last), free family-friendly fun from J-Dogs Catering & Amusements, a special “Happy Birthday” song with Benjamin Franklin and TastyKakes® Butterscotch Krimpets, and the first 100 guests will receive a free ride on Parx Liberty Carousel. The celebration concludes with the Franklin Square Fountain Show.

