Franklin Square’s Seventeenth Birthday Celebration
Historic Philadelphia, Inc., celebrates the 17th birthday of Franklin Square, one of the original William Penn squares and one of the city’s most charming historic parks filled with expansive lawns and shady trees. The celebration will be filled with family fun and lots of free activities including birthday hat and bag decorating, temporary tattoos, candy giveaways, a scavenger hunt, and “Once Upon A Nation” storytelling. A festive party in Franklin Square’s Pavilion shows off the best place to celebrate any occasion with pizza from Santucci’s Original Square Pizza (while supplies last), free family-friendly fun from J-Dogs Catering & Amusements, a special “Happy Birthday” song with Benjamin Franklin and TastyKakes® Butterscotch Krimpets, and the first 100 guests will receive a free ride on Parx Liberty Carousel. The celebration concludes with the Franklin Square Fountain Show.
When: Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Where: Franklin Square, 6th & Race Streets
Second annual Morton Summer Jam
The music festival will be an all-day outside musical and free entertainment event for the community of Morton and the Delaware County as a whole. There will be music, vendors, food, workshops and fun activities for all ages. This year at the summer jam the producers decided to celebrate “50 Years Of Hip-Hop” (The southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware way). There will be a hip-hop cypher featuring emcees and rappers from all over Morton, Philadelphia, and Wilmington, Delaware, making hip-hop as a whole, the main headliner of the festival.
When: Sunday, July 30 from 12-7:30 p.m.
Where: William P. Jacobs Park Field, 240 Harding Ave, Morton, Pa 19070
Kamp for Kids’ annual Philly Food Truck Festival
This year‘s festival will have 30 food trucks, 75 vendors, live music, children’s activities, Star Wars characters, Hooter the Owl from Temple football, Philadelphia Union with their mascot Phang, and other fun activities. 100% proceeds from this event will benefit children with autism and their families.
When: Sunday, July 30
Where: IKEA on Christopher Columbus Blvd.
School Rocks Backpack Giveaway
While supplies last, more than 1,000 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
Malvern-based theatre company concludes its Spring/Summer Series with its presentation of “True West” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard, reimagined by a critically-acclaimed all-Asian American cast and design team. The “rambunctious and spontaneous tale about sibling rivalry” (New York Times) follows Austin (Sanjit De Silva), a straitlaced screenwriter in the 1980s who is on the verge of selling his next script to Hollywood producer Saul Kimmer (Greg Watanabe). His older brother Lee (Ron Domingo) is a blustering drifter returning from three months in the Mojave Desert. The siblings are not on good terms, but Austin attempts to appease his brother by letting Lee stay with him while house-sitting for their mom (Ching Valdes-Aran) in a Southern California suburb 40 miles east of Los Angeles. When Lee charms his way into Austin’s movie deal, the brothers begin to mirror each other and enter a conflict that crescendos into chaos.
2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest: Local Bands Night
It’s a one-night-only jam sesh as local featured artists Righteous Jolly & the M.E.N., St. James & the Apostles, and the Greg McGarvey Band take the stage in Bristol, bringing the heat to this year’s summer of music. Dubbed “Philadelphia’s cultist psychedelic family gospel freak-out,” St. James & the Apostles presents guitar riffs and drums, creating the beat for an electrifying set of songs about suffering and redemption with their two newest members, Jill Snarberg (vocals/percussion) & Mark Candidi (bass). Passion and performance collide for a set of pure musical genius when Righteous Jolly & the M.E.N. leave everything on the stage for a dynamic performance audiences won’t want to miss! Righteous Jolly partner Greg McGarvey and his band take the anchor leg of a night to remember performing songs from his 2020 debut album Count the Colors, a tribute to the Bucks County artist Marcella Di Sandro.
Paddle Penn’s Landing at Independence Seaport Museum is open for the 2023 season, allowing visitors to enjoy an afternoon of fun under the sun paddling around the Penn’s Landing basin in a paddleboat. The paddleboats are the perfect outdoor recreational activity for a family of four, with a choice of a swan, flamingo, yellow duck, or dragon boat! Summer hours for Paddle Penn’s Landing are from 3 p.m. to dusk on Fridays and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
When: through Sept. 3
Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America
“Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?” Nearly two dozen artists interpret that question in new artworks that appear in this collaborative exhibition at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia. This landmark exhibit invites visitors to consider complex issues from multiple viewpoints.
When: through Oct. 8
Where: Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia
