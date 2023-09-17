"After the Abdication: The Duke and Duchess of Windsor in Exile" reception, talk and book signing
Carpenters’ Hall presents Andrew Lownie - "After the Abdication: The Duke and Duchess of Windsor in Exile" - Reception, Talk, and Book Signing as part of The Evelyn Wrench Speaker Series. Named for The English-Speaking Union (ESU) founder Evelyn Wrench, the series provides speakers to ESU Branches throughout the United States over the course of one to two weeks. Wrench Speakers have been renowned historians, politicians, and authors, presenting their work for ESU members and the general public. Lectures cover a wide range of topics, including but not limited to current events, history, language and literature, art and architecture, and travel.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.
Where: Carpenters’ Hall, 320 Chestnut St
Arts Montco Week & Jazz Festival
Dozens of arts organizations and cultural venues across Montgomery County celebrate Arts Montco Week with a bevy of performances, exhibits and special programs (many free and occurring daily). During the 12-day celebration, Montco Jazz Fest returns with shows highlighting local musicians and the county’s diverse jazz scene. Stay tuned to the official website for full details.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 20-Oct. 1
Where: Various venues throughout Montgomery County
Opera Philadelphia’s Festival O23
Get excited for Festival O23, the fifth iteration of Opera Philadelphia’s popular and contemporary season opener. The 11-day event features live performances, opera film screenings and panel discussions at venues across the city. This year’s performances include Grammy-winning soprano Ana María Martínez, award-winning baritone Quinn Kelsey and more. Also on the docket is the global debut of 10 Days in a Madhouse, with five performances at The Wilma Theatre. The experimental, psychological opera — inspired by true events — follows an undercover reporter as she exposes troubling conditions inside a women’s mental hospital in 1880s New York City.
When: Sept. 21-Oct. 1
Where: various locations
"Assassins" at Arden Theatre
The Arden returns to the genius work of Stephen Sondheim with this audacious musical that speaks to the moment we are in as a country in a prescient and powerful way. This show tells the story of a group of Americans consumed by grievance and a desperate need to be heard — featuring a thrilling score by the master of the American musical. Bold, original, and surprisingly funny, "Assassins" is a musical not to be missed.
When: Thursday, Sept. 21-Oct. 22
Where: Arden Theatre, 40 N. 2nd Street
Twilight in the Gardens
Join Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens (PMG) for the Twilight in the Gardens series! On these special evenings, experience PMG after hours with a live musical performance, guided art workshop, and casual mini-tours. All Twilight in the Gardens events are BYOBBS (Bring Your Own Booze, Blanket, and Snacks), so bring your supplies and picnic in our space! In our mosaicked courtyard, guests can relax and enjoy a live musical performance by River Full of Fruit. Over at our art tables, participants can learn about the art of macramé with Teaching Artist Brijette Zachary. Guests will create their own feather macramé keychain to take home!
When: Friday, Sept. 22 from 7-10 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street
Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary
Eastern State Penitentiary — the imposing 19th-century Gothic prison in Philly’s Fairmount neighborhood — gets a little spookier (if you can believe it) this time of year. Halloween Nights is Philly’s premier spooky attraction, offering serious thrills and chills with 15 separate attractions, including five terrifying haunted houses as well as historic tours, live performances, themed bars and lounges, and other hidden surprises.
When: Friday, Sept. 22–Nov. 11
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave.
World premiere of "Bonez" by Steve H. Broadnax III
Knock. The Bruhs gather for an evening game of dominoes at their friend’s new “deluxe apartment in the sky.” Knock. Over beers and “bones,” the players laugh, place bets, and swap stories. KNOCK. As the drinks flow, dominoes are drawn, the bets escalate, and the game intensifies, all while a mysterious banging from next door grows louder and louder. KNOCK! Before long, childhood demons emerge, and the four men begin to question what they think they know about masculinity, intimacy, and what defines a man. Written and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, Bonez brings the social horror genre to the stage and kicks off People’s Light Series 1 productions for the 2023/24 season.
When: Friday, Sept. 22-Oct. 15
Where: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd, Malvern, PA, 19355
GAD Block Party
Art breeds culture, and culture thrives in Germantown. This has been the GAD motto since its conception in November 2022.Germantown has always been a hub of creative expression for many artists and musicians, and the GAD supports and contributes to this creative ecosystem by partnering and collaborating with local artists, arts-based organizations, and businesses. In celebration of Germantown by the people of Germantown, the Germantown Arts District invites the Germantown community and Philadelphia area to attend their very first GAD Block Party on promises an evening filled with fun, food, music, shopping, and arts, all at free admission for guests!
When: Friday, Sept. 22 from 5-10 p.m.
Where: 5400 block of Germantown Ave.
Open Saturday at Andalusia
Pack a picnic basket and settle in among the gardens at Andalusia, where families and nature lovers can enjoy the grounds on Open Saturdays. The next Open Saturday is World Rivers Day! Guests are invited to celebrate by taking a lively nature walk with naturalist Mike Weilbacher and purchasing local beer from Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company. Self-guided garden tours of the property feature panoramic views of trees and flowers in various stages of bloom, with add-on tours of the Historic House offered four times throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets for Open Saturdays in advance from the Andalusia website.
When: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum,1237 State Road, Andalusia, PA 19020
Fishtown Fall Feastivale
Feast your eyes (and your taste buds) on a smorgasbord of local eats from Fishtown bars and restaurants at this start-of-fall foodie street fest. The free-to-attend, pay-as-you-go event features food and drink from all your Fishtown faves in addition to carnival games, DJ performances and more than 50 local art and retail vendors. Let’s eat!
When: Saturday, Sept. 23 12-8 p.m.
Where: Frankford Avenue from Girard Avenue to Palmer Street
Historic Rittenhouse Square Walking Tour
Rittenhouse Square, established in William Penn’s original plan for the city but developed 200 years later in the 19th century, has long been a gathering place for city dwellers of all ages and interests. Featuring public art sculptures set amid designed spaces by architect Paul Cret, the paths and grassy areas attract artists, photographers, families, and vendors. Join education staff from the Association for Public Art (APA) and the Historical Society of Pennsylvania (HSP) to learn about the early development of the square and the prominent civic leaders and artists who played a significant role in making Rittenhouse Square an iconic public park. The tour begins at the northeast corner of Rittenhouse Square, near the Evelyn Memorial Price Memorial Sundial, and concludes at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania with light refreshments. This tour involves standing and walking on fairly even terrain, some stairs, and crowded city sidewalks.
When: Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 10 a.m.
Where: Northeast corner of Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Walnut Street
Champagne Garden Tour at Andalusia
Guests are invited to toast autumn in transition at Andalusia with Horticulturist Kristin Biddle for the final Champagne Garden Tour of the 2023 season. The guided tour of the formal gardens begins on the grand porch of the Historic House with a glass of champagne and light refreshments. Upon conclusion, guests are invited to relax or stroll the lush acreage at Andalusia.
When: Sept. 23 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum,1237 State Road, Andalusia, PA 19020
Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest
Fall season’s greetings! This free event features a diverse sampling of arts and culture performances at the Kimmel Center. Take in the free sights and sounds, and participate in family-friendly activities while hearing about the fall performance schedules from more than 50 arts and culture organizations in Philadelphia.
When: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Where: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad Street
The St. James Philadelphia Polo Classic
Following a successful, sold-out inaugural event in 2022, The St. James Philadelphia Polo Classic gallops back into Fairmount Park for a second year. The ticketed event features two matches between some of the horseback sport’s premier players and all of the pomp and circumstance befitting “the sport of kings.”
When: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Fairmount Park Athletic Field
Four Walls Presents "The Always Sunny Podcast" live
Things are looking sunny when the gang brings their hit comedy podcast back to Philly. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton look back on 20 years of laughs and memories in a live podcast recording with host-slash-writer Megan Ganz (and maybe even a surprise guest or two — shhh).
When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.
Where: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.
Philadelphia Fringe Festival
This annual month-long celebration showcases more than 1,000 alternative, cutting-edge and avant-garde performances throughout the city — all curated by FringeArts. The lineup typically includes a healthy mix of comedic and dramatic performances at venues large and small. Don’t know where to start? Jump right into the action at one of the Fringe Festival Hubs (think: fests within the fest). 2023’s hubs include Cannonball Festival, Circus Campus Presents, Crossroads Comedy Festival, Daydream and Laurel Hill East.
When: through Sept. 24
Where: various locations
Pixar Putt at Penn’s Landing
There’s still time to tee it up alongside some familiar Pixar pals at Penn’s Landing. This pop-up mini-golf experience is centered around the films and characters made famous by the Disney-owned animation studio over the past two-plus decades. After making your way through the course — which features some innovative challenges like a hand-cranked floating house from Up — be sure to snap a photo or two in a Pizza Planet golf cart. Note: Tickets are required, and the course goes grown-ups only (18+) for Pixar Putt After Dark after 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
When: through Oct.1
Where: Great Plaza at Penn's Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
