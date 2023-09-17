"After the Abdication: The Duke and Duchess of Windsor in Exile"  reception, talk and book signing

Carpenters’ Hall presents Andrew Lownie - "After the Abdication: The Duke and Duchess of Windsor in Exile" - Reception, Talk, and Book Signing as part of The Evelyn Wrench Speaker Series. Named for The English-Speaking Union (ESU) founder Evelyn Wrench, the series provides speakers to ESU Branches throughout the United States over the course of one to two weeks. Wrench Speakers have been renowned historians, politicians, and authors, presenting their work for ESU members and the general public. Lectures cover a wide range of topics, including but not limited to current events, history, language and literature, art and architecture, and travel.

