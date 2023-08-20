Red Modern Summer Movie Night for Instagram Story - 1

Movie night with Patty Jackson and Ya Fav Trashman. — Submitted

”Through My I: Art From SCI: Phoenix” art exhibit

“Through My I: Art from SCI: Phoenix” presents original paintings created by artists at State Correctional Institute: Phoenix, southeast Pennsylvania’s maximum-security prison for men. The works on view both portray the visual reality of incarceration and imagine a world beyond prison fences and concertina wire. These works are also a statement to the outside world, where the voices and visions of those incarcerated are rarely heard or seen. On view in the first-floor classroom of the Collection Gallery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.