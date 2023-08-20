“Through My I: Art from SCI: Phoenix” presents original paintings created by artists at State Correctional Institute: Phoenix, southeast Pennsylvania’s maximum-security prison for men. The works on view both portray the visual reality of incarceration and imagine a world beyond prison fences and concertina wire. These works are also a statement to the outside world, where the voices and visions of those incarcerated are rarely heard or seen. On view in the first-floor classroom of the Collection Gallery.
When: ends Monday, Aug. 21
Where: The Barnes Foundation
Patty Jackson, Ya Fav Trashman co-host movie night
Patty Jackson from WDAS and Terrill Haigler (Ya Fav Trashman) will be co-hosting a movie night, showing the classic movie “Harlem Nights” starring some of the greats like Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Red Fox and many more. The goal of the movie night is to help raise awareness around a cleaner Philly. A table in the lobby will be set up for moviegoers to sign up for future cleanups Haigler is planning. The first 50 people in line will receive a free chicken sandwich from Cluck & Gills located in Germantown. Everyone is encouraged to come dressed as the movie, which is set in the 1920’s. There will be a 3 piece band playing swing music in the lobby from 6-7:15 pm. Also, there will be $100 given to the best dressed male and the best dressed female of the night. Tickets are required.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.
Where: The Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street
2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest: The Four C Notes
Created by John Michael Coppola (Jersey Boys), The Four C Notes are the Midwest’s only tribute band recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Having appeared throughout the United States and internationally, The Four C Notes have established themselves as the premier Frankie Valli tribute. Featuring many of the Season’s favorites, including “Oh What A Night (December ’63),” “Sherry,” “Let’s Hang On,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Workin’ My Way Back to You,” the band brings all the nostalgia and four-part-harmony of classic hits to the BRT stage as the finale of the 2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest.
Outside in the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden, there will be a screening of “Concussion.” The film is about how a Pittsburgh-based neuropathologist discovers a degenerative brain disease now known as CTE in the autopsies of several deceased pro-football players. After presenting his research, the doctor finds himself under fire from the NFL. Tickets are required and includes one beer from Stickman Brews, popcorn, and museum admission.
When: Thursday, Aug. 24 from 7-10 p.m.
Where: Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden
Student Scholarship and School Supply Drive Block Party
Affinity Healthcare Solutions is sponsoring a $500.00 Student Scholarship and a School Supply Drive Block Party. Activities include a live DJ, bouncy house, raffles, blood pressure and blood sugar checks and food trucks.Come for the school supplies, stay for the food and fun.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 469 Johnson Street
Twilight in the Gardens
Join Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens (PMG) for the Twilight in the Gardens series! On these special evenings, experience PMG after hours with a live musical performance, guided art workshop, and casual mini-tours. All Twilight in the Gardens events are BYOBBS (Bring Your Own Booze, Blanket, and Snacks), so bring your supplies and picnic in our space! This month guests can enjoy a lively performance by Pop Trap artist REGOTHERESHEGO (REGO) in the mosaicked courtyard. At art tables, artist Jihan Thomas will help visitors create Compassion Collages by adhering fabric and textiles to a small mirror. These mirror collages will encourage softness, grace, compassion, and acceptance when receiving reflections in the mirror. Tickets are required.
When: Friday, Aug. 25 from 7-10 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street
The South Street & Passyunk farmers market returns
The market will feature seasonal and locally grown produce, sustainably raised meats and pastured eggs, fresh baked breads and baked goods, honey, and fermented foods, artisanal pastas, and more. Vendors will include but are not limited to: Rineer Family Farms, Beechwood Orchards, Solidago Farm, Lost Bread Co., Five Saints Distilling, Settantatre Pasta Company, Stone and Key Cellars, Wild For Salmon, New Bee Ranch, Unruly Nature, LLC, and more. The Farmers Market’s return is a wonderful opportunity for Philadelphia residents to shop for fresh local produce and support small businesses.
When: Thursdays through October from 3-7 p.m.
Where: South Street & East Passyunk Avenue (Near 430 South Street)
Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia at the Museum of the American Revolution
This new exhibition charts the life of James Forten, a free man of African descent who fought in the war for American independence in 1781, then returned to Philadelphia to become a successful businessman, philanthropist and stalwart abolitionist. Chronicle Forten’s life and follow his family’s 100-year story from the American Revolution through the lead up to the Civil War and women’s suffrage movement.
When: through Nov. 26
Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street
In honor of National Black Business Month, the African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of PA, NJ, and DE held an expo at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 16, that empowered Black business owners with motivation but also thanked them for their economic con…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.