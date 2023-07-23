2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest: Caribbean Chillers

Florida’s favorite cover band is more than an authentic recreation. It is a Jimmy Buffet tribute experience! This international touring band led by Jason Web will have audiences dreaming of “Cheeseburgers In Paradise.” The Caribbean Chillers have performed around the country and internationally from Cancun, Mexico to Cuba. With “Margaritaville,” “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” “Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitudes,” “Come Monday,” and other great tropical rock songs for their can’t-miss engagement, one week only. Tickets required for attendance.

