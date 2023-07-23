2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest: Caribbean Chillers
Florida’s favorite cover band is more than an authentic recreation. It is a Jimmy Buffet tribute experience! This international touring band led by Jason Web will have audiences dreaming of “Cheeseburgers In Paradise.” The Caribbean Chillers have performed around the country and internationally from Cancun, Mexico to Cuba. With “Margaritaville,” “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” “Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitudes,” “Come Monday,” and other great tropical rock songs for their can’t-miss engagement, one week only. Tickets required for attendance.
”Strictly Sinatra Presents: The Rat Pack” at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Get ready to swing with the coolest cats in town! Guests will enjoy dinner and a tribute to the 1960s music era when “Strictly Sinatra Presents: The Rat Pack” transports them back to the time of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. This electrifying show will bring the Rat Pack to life, courtesy of some of the most talented tribute artists in the business. This mesmerizing show is more than just legendary music, it’s a tribute to Hollywood’s golden years. The performers bring a sense of humor and fun to the stage, re-creating the famous banter and jokes that made the original Rat Pack shows so unforgettable. Guests will enjoy a sit-down dinner, included in the ticket price. The menu features a generous portion of baked ziti with a meatball, preceded by a Caesar salad and bread course. Dinner also includes a glass of house wine and limoncello gelato for dessert. Tickets are required for attendance.
When: Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Local Black inventor launches tournament to promote new Cubix game
The much-awaited Cubix tournament is all set to take place in Philadelphia. The tournament will see participants from all over, and promises to be an exciting and fun-filled event. Cubix, the game that has taken the world by storm, was invented by Steve Stotts from Philadelphia. Inspired by the game of jacks, Cubix consists of ten colored cubes and a rubber ball. The objective of the game is to toss the ball and pick up the cubes in a particular sequence before the ball bounces twice. The game requires skill, dexterity, and speed, making it a favorite among players of all ages. The Cubix tournament will feature some of the best players from across the country. Participants will compete against each other in various rounds, and the winner will be crowned the Cubix champion. The tournament promises to be a thrilling event, with plenty of excitement and entertainment for both participants and spectators.
When: Saturday, July 29 from 1-3 p.m.
Where: Barnes and Noble at The Metroplex, 2300 Chemical Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA, 19462
Smörgåsbeer at American Swedish Historical Museum
Spend a summer evening, with music, games, plentiful food, and a steady stream of beers to sample, all in the serene setting of South Philly’s beautiful FDR Park. If that sounds like your kind of night, you will surely enjoy the ASHM’s annual SmörgåsBeer. Sample various beers from local and Nordic breweries, complete with Swedish-inspired eats while dancing the night away to great music. Enjoy lawn games, like kubb, set up in the courtyard, along with trivia and a traditional Swedish tipspromenad, or walking quiz, to take you through the museum. Amazing prizes will also be raffled throughout the night. Tickets are required. 21+.
When: Saturday, July 29 from 6-9 p.m.
Where: American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave.
The Stylistics to perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
The Stylistics, the iconic soul group hailing from Philadelphia, will return to their roots. After last year’s sold-out show, fans can expect a night of soulful classics from the group that put Philly soul on the map. Original band members Airrion Love and Herb Murrell are now joined by Jason Sharp and Barrington “Bo” Henderson. Tickets are available to purchase.
When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m.
Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square
Leopards, tigers, and dragons, oh my! In summer 2023, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square will celebrate light and culture with magnificent steel-framed and silk-wrapped giant lighted artistic sculptures. The popular 200-foot-long dragon returns along with a never-before-seen array of 1,500 individual creations assembled into 34 enormous displays for guests to walk among and enjoy. In addition to the gorgeous light installations, visitors can enjoy live cultural stage performances, see the choreographed fountain light show, taste Asian cuisine and American comfort food, drink a toast at the Dragon Beer Garden, and shop for festival-themed merchandise.
When: through Aug. 13 from 6-11 p.m.
Where: 6th and Race Sts.
”In Unison: Ceramic Sculptures by George Rodriguez” exhibit
Born and raised in the border city of El Paso, Texas, Mexican-American artist George Rodriguez creates large-scale decorative ceramic sculptures influenced by his heritage and community. Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens hosts his latest show; the exhibition features work bridging the past and present through symbols and imagery tied to Rodriguez’s personal histories, collaboration, and community. Visitors can view grand guardian figures, tomb sculptures, and shrines that depict his community members as ancient relics. In Unison features collaborative works alongside pieces created by long-term relationships influencing his practice. The large scale of these sculptures encourages community building by showcasing celebration and personal connections.
When: through Sept. 10
Where: Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South St.
