The Jazz Sanctuary brings free, live concerts to the Greater Philadelphia area
The two-hour concert performance is a “Jazz & Joe” event, featuring live music, coffee and treats with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). The concert is free of charge.
When: Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m.
Where: All Hallows Episcopal Church, 262 Bent Road, Wyncote, Pa 19095
2023 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest
Bristol Riverside Theatre presents a lineup of contemporary favorites and tribute artists taking the stage for the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2023. The multiday kaleidoscope of singers performing decades of iconic standards is brimming with musical euphoria for guests to rock out. With shows expected to sell quickly, patrons are encouraged to see showtimes and purchase advance tickets. Outdoor general admission attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets. All concerts are rain or shine.
When: June 14-Aug. 27
Where: Bristol Riverside Theatre, 120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa 19007
The South Street & Passyunk farmers market returns
The market will feature seasonal and locally grown produce, sustainably raised meats and pastured eggs, fresh baked breads and baked goods, honey, and fermented foods, artisanal pastas, and more. Vendors will include but are not limited to: Rineer Family Farms, Beechwood Orchards, Solidago Farm, Lost Bread Co., Five Saints Distilling, Settantatre Pasta Company, Stone and Key Cellars, Wild For Salmon, New Bee Ranch, Unruly Nature, LLC, and more.
The Farmers Market’s return is a wonderful opportunity for Philadelphia residents to shop for fresh local produce and support small businesses.
When: Thursday, June 15 from 3-7 p.m
Where: South Street & East Passyunk Avenue (Near 430 South Street)
Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta celebrates Patriots of African Descent MonumentThe 30th anniversary celebration for the monument will begin at 10:45 a.m. with a procession from the George Washington Memorial Chapel at Valley Forge National Historical Park to the monument for the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony. The ceremony will include reenactors, live performances, and reflections on the occasion from State Rep. Gregory Scott. Following the Wreath Laying Ceremony, guests will gather for a celebratory reception at 12:30 p.m. at the Meeting Room of the Valley Forge National Historical Park, Route 23. Valley Forge, PA 19406. Additionally, VFAC collaborated with the park on a “Pop-up Museum” that will be featured at Valley Forge National Historical Park’s Visitor’s Center, from June 16 – July 4, 2023. The exhibit tells the story of the making of the monument to the building of the waysides. The exhibit is free to the public.
When: Saturday, June 17 at 10:45 a.m.
Where: George Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge National Historical Park, Route 23, Valley Forge, PA 19481
West Philly youth musicians perform together at the Temple Performing Arts Center
Play On Philly (POP), a local non-profit that provides intensive music education every day to pre-Kindergarten to 12th grade students mainly in West Philadelphia, will hold a Jubilee concert featuring preK-12th grade students performing exploratory, choir, and orchestral repertoire that highlights their musical growth over the 2022-2023 school year. The concert will culminate with over 200 students performing on stage as the POP Children’s Orchestra under the baton of Andrés González, a Venezuelan conductor and POP’s Music Director. Highlights include Traditional Spiritual Shine on Me, Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s Te Deum, and Bill Conti’s Gonna Fly Now from Rocky.
When: Friday, June 19 from 6-7 p.m.
Where: Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N Broad St
Regional premiere of “Lettie” by Boo Killebrew
In the family drama, Lettie (Danielle Skraastad) is released from prison after seven years and struggles to make a fresh start. She is desperate to regain custody of her teenage children, Layla (Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez) and River (Jacob Orr), but they want nothing to do with her. During their mother’s incarceration, they have been cared for by Lettie’s half-sister Carla (Teri Lamm) and her husband Frank (Kevin Bergen). As Lettie navigates familial turmoil, she takes a re-entry job in the dark, harsh world of iron welding with Minny (Melanye Finister), a new friend who is also on parole. Trying again and again to create a non-criminal life, Lettie is confronted by her past and must make impossible choices to protect her future.
When: June 17-July 13
Where: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd, Malvern, PA, 19355
Philadelphia Latino Film Festival
Film fans can find works by established and emerging Latino filmmakers at the annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival. The lineup typically includes feature films, shorts, animations, web series and documentaries, along with workshops and discussions. Stay tuned to the festival website for scheduling details.
When: through July 9
Where: Various locations around Philadelphia
Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park
Lace up! The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park paints the town rainbow with colorful springtime skate sessions. Vibrant overhead art and the checkerboard rink floor bring good times and retro vibes. For more fun, chow down at the Dilworth Park Café, fuel up at the Air Grille pop-up beer garden or hop your way through the Dilworth Park dancing fountain. Advance reservations for hour-long skating sessions are strongly recommended, and discounted Matinee Skate sessions are offered Mondays and Tuesdays.
When: through July 16
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street
Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary
Summer Twilight takes the historic tours, exhibits and art installations that the Eastern State Penitentiary is known for, and mixes in hands-on activities, monthly themes and new events. Cool off with drinks at the Fair Chance Beer Garden on the penitentiary’s baseball diamond, offering craft brews from Triple Bottom Brewing Co.
When: through Sept. 4
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave.
Independence Blue Cross River Rink Summerfest
When the ice melts and the shades come out, it’s time for Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. The annual Penn’s Landing extravaganza boasts boardwalk games, carnival rides, mini golf, an arcade, the city’s largest outdoor roller skating rink and much, much more. The fest has plenty of food and drink options on deck, including faves like the funnel cake at Skelly’s, the creative cocktails at The Lodge Bar or the Crabfries at Chickie’s & Pete’s. General admission to the fest is free (everything else is pay-as-you-go).
When: through Sunday, Sept. 24
Where: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd
Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America
“Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?” Nearly two dozen artists interpret that question in new artworks that appear in this collaborative exhibition at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia. This landmark exhibit invites visitors to consider complex issues from multiple viewpoints.
When: through Oct. 8
Where: Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and The African American Museum in Philadelphia
