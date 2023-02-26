Main Line Today Restaurant Week
Main Line Today Restaurant Week is back with the largest line-up ever of over 40 restaurants and eateries. The line-up is a who’s who of the suburban culinary scene with newcomers Buena Onda, Twenty One Pips, White Dog, and The Pullman Restaurant & Bar. The roster also includes the most celebrated names in the region, including Autograph Brasserie, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Lola’s Garden, Pizzeria Vetri Devon, Savona, Stove and Tap, Terrain Cafe The Refectory and more.
When: Feb. 26-March 11
Where: Various locations
An Evening Conversation with Dr. Bernice A. King
Enjoy a very special evening in the historic Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcipol Church as Rev. Dr. Mark Tyler hosts a conversation with Dr. Bernice A. King, minister, lawyer and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. During the event, which celebrated the theme of “The Beloved Community,” King speaks about her father’s legacy and her own work to ensure a more just society as CEO of The King Center. Tickets are required.
When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church, 419 S. 6th Street
Beyond Wakanda: Imagin
ing the Future with Black Comic Creators at the National Liberty Museum
Join Black comic creators for a sneak peek at their latest creations and reflect on the future of Black superheroes in light of the museum’s Imagined Futures exhibit. The event is included in regular museum admission, but advance registration is encouraged.
When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 12-5 p.m.
Where: National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut Street
The Dutch revives Mom Mom’s Soul Food Pop-Up
The Dutch, a breakfast, lunch, and dinner eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, is reviving Mom Mom’s Soul Food Pop-Up, helmed by Executive Chef and co-owner Kevin Watters, in conjunction with Black History Month. The multi-course dinner includes appetizers like deviled eggs with Cajun shrimp, entrees like buttermilk fried chicken with collard greens, and apple bread pudding served with vanilla ice cream for dessert. A portion of proceeds will benefit Everybody Eats, West Philadelphia-based, BIPOC-owned and chef-led charity dedicated to increasing food security and building the community. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made by e-mailing lee@thedutchphilly.com.
When: Monday, Feb. 27, during business hours
Where: 1537 S 11th St.
Experimental menu debuts at Art in the Age
Art in the Age is putting the bar in barista! Philadelphia’s premier bar and tasting room, home bar supply, and bottle shop is thrilled to announce its formal expansion into the world of coffee with an all-new café menu showcasing beans from Philly locals Bean2Bean Coffee Company. Coffee lovers can now enjoy classic espresso alongside a line of craft cocktail-inspired coffee beverages, some with booze and some without, available to stay or to-go, during standard store hours beginning at 12 p.m. daily.
When: The all-new experiential menu launches Tuesday, Feb.28
Where: Art in the Age, 116 N 3rd St.
Interactive Immersive Mystery Theater Experience
Audiences are invited back to the 1920s for an interactive theater show at one of the region’s most famous mansions, the Greystone Hall. There is no proscenium stage or theater in the round. Instead, The Manor takes places as the actors and audience travel room by room as a story about money, marriage, murder and madness plays out in the mansion’s stately walls. The mansion — a symbol of wealth, power and political intrigue — is the star of the show. The plot, a grand setting the likes of “Downtown Abbey,” and its similarity to today’s news and politics — add up to a perfect recipe for a theatrical feast.
When: March 2-12
Where: Greystone Hall, 2450 Aram Ave., West Chester, Pa 19380
Cage Wars 56 hosts a mixed martial arts fight night
Cage Wars 56 presents a high-energy evening of mixed martial arts. The fights will take place in at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, find more information at CageWarsMMA.com/tickets. The main event is Philadelphia-based fighter Chris Kwiatkowski going against Oscar Garcia Jr. in a bantamweight professional MMA bout. Kwiatkowski trains at Marquez Mixed Martial Arts and is 2-0 as a pro, while Garcia is 1-1 and trains at Mid World Martial Arts in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
When: Saturday, March 4, 7 p.m.
Where: The Event Center Rivers Casino Philadelphia
City Honors Family of Fairmount Fire with Unveiling of Exhibit
The City of Philadelphia opened a temporary public exhibit called “Angels – A McDonald Family Tribute” to honor the 12 members of the McDonald family who tragically lost their lives in one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history. The exhibit includes photographs, videoes, toys, books and other memorabilia, as well as a painting of the deceased by artist Taqiy Muhammad entitled: 869 Angels. The number “869” refers to the address where the family lived on North 23rd Street.
When: Through March 31
Where: The second floor of City Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.