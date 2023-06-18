Spend the Summer With City Cruises Philadelphia
This Father’s Day, celebrate the remarkable father figures in your life aboard a summer cruise on the Spirit of Philadelphia. Families can choose from the Father’s Day Signature Brunch Cruise or the Father’s Day Signature Dinner Cruise to treat dad with delicious food, drinks, music, views, and a complimentary City Cruises koozie.
When: Sunday, June 18
Where: depart from Penn’s Landing, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Delaware County holds second annual Juneteenth celebration
The celebration will feature live music, artistic performances, vendors, food, and more. Delaware County’s Juneteenth Celebration will feature a headline performance by Philly Gumbo as well as artistic performances from local students. The celebration will also showcase some of Delaware County’s local business owners selling artwork, jewelry, crafts and more, food trucks, and resources from local organizations across the county. The event is free for residents of all ages and will be held rain or shine.
When: Monday, June 19
Where: Rose Tree Park, 1671 N. Providence Rd
The African American Museum in Philadelphia’s Juneteenth Block Party headlining DJ Spinderella
AAMP’s Juneteenth Block Party, in partnership with Wawa Welcome America and Visit Philadelphia, will kick off Philadelphia’s July 4th celebrations, bridging the gap between the two holidays to highlight the historical significance and thematic ties between Juneteenth and Fourth of July. This year themed “Liberation Rising,” the party will continue for its third year as a free, family-friendly outdoor event (rain or shine) offering games and activities, music, visual arts, food trucks, a marketplace of local vendors, and full, free access to the museum throughout the day.
When: Monday, June 19 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square
Leopards, tigers, and dragons, oh my! In summer 2023, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square will celebrate light and culture with magnificent steel-framed and silk-wrapped giant lighted artistic sculptures. The popular 200-foot-long dragon returns along with a never-before-seen array of 1,500 individual creations assembled into 34 enormous displays for guests to walk among and enjoy. In addition to the gorgeous light installations, visitors can enjoy live cultural stage performances, see the choreographed fountain light show, taste Asian cuisine and American comfort food, drink a toast at the Dragon Beer Garden, and shop for festival-themed merchandise.
When: Wednesday, June 21–Aug. 13 from 6-11 p.m.
Where: 6th and Race Sts.
Gather for Good sound bath experience
On the Summer Solstice, we invite all Gather for Good participants to an in-person event that will include a 45-minute sound bath experience focused on self healing and relaxation and table gatherings exhibiting activities or services created by our breast cancer community. Most people will feel very relaxed and peaceful during a sound healing. Afterwards they may also find they carry significantly less tension, anger, fatigue, depression, and anxiety while increasing a sense of spiritual well-being.
When: June 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Awbury Arboretum, One Awbury Road
Center City Socials — Logan Square
Center City Social invites office workers to make the most of their workweek by gathering with friends and colleagues for pop-up happy hours just steps away from their desks. CCD will provide live DJ and instrumental entertainment, plus lawn games, ping-pong and giveaways. Each location will also offer specialty food and beverage deals, which will vary week to week.
When: Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m.
Where: Duane Morris Plaza, 30 S. 17th Street
Smith Presents its 2023 Kidchella Music Festival
Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of its celebrated Kidchella Music Festival, set to take place in person on the stunning 6.5 acre playground. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair and soak up the live music experience, starting with mini pre-show performances, activities, snacks, giveaways, and delicious food truck options. The real magic kicks off with the main concert featuring sensational local and nationally acclaimed children’s music artists. June’s concert is free, courtesy of Wawa Welcome America.
When: Friday, June 23 at 4 p.m.
Where: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive
Stella’s 100th anniversary mobile bistro pop-up
Beloved Italian cheese brand Stella is kicking off celebrations of its 100 year legacy by getting out of the cheese bunker and hitting the streets this summer with a seven-week national mobile food tour experience in some of the country’s most iconic cities — including Philadelphia! For the Philadelphia community, come enjoy Stella-inspired dishes at the Manayunk Arts Festival. And for the first 100 visitors on-site, we’re giving away free admission to the Philadelphia Zoo and donating $5,000 to Philabundance, equaling up to 10,000 meals for those in need. Tickets and reservations not required.
When: Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Manayunk Arts Festival, Main Street
Summer Ale Festival Returns to Philadelphia Zoo
Guests can enjoy unlimited samples of more than 100 award-winning seasonal craft beers, seltzers and ciders, indulge in the region’s top food trucks while grooving to live music and visiting amazing animals. This is the only beer event in the region set among big cats, great apes and other incredible animals.Summer Ale Festival serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats. This adults-only event is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are available exclusively through philadelphiazoo.org.
When: Saturday, June 24 from 7-10 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave.
Regional premiere of “Lettie” by Boo Killebrew
In the family drama, Lettie (Danielle Skraastad) is released from prison after seven years and struggles to make a fresh start. She is desperate to regain custody of her teenage children, Layla (Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez) and River (Jacob Orr), but they want nothing to do with her. During their mother’s incarceration, they have been cared for by Lettie’s half-sister Carla (Teri Lamm) and her husband Frank (Kevin Bergen). As Lettie navigates familial turmoil, she takes a re-entry job in the dark, harsh world of iron welding with Minny (Melanye Finister), a new friend who is also on parole. Trying again and again to create a non-criminal life, Lettie is confronted by her past and must make impossible choices to protect her future.
When: through July 13
Where: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd, Malvern, PA, 19355
