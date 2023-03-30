Philadelphia Kappa Silhouettes ushered in spring this year with their 70th Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon on Saturday, March 25, at Presidential Caterers in East Norriton, Pennsylvania. The show’s theme, “Unmasking Fashion for All Seasons,” was enjoyed by more than 325 guests, Silhouettes, the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
This year’s fashion show was coordinated by Silhouette Claudia Williams, the co-owner of Between Friends Boutique in Chestnut Hill, and Sheila Green, who also has ties to the fashion industry. The duo coordinated the show with Williams serving as the commentator. Chairpersons for the event were Vivistine Baylor and Linnea Griffith.
The concept for this year was to collaborate with other minority women in fashion in Philadelphia to produce the show. Fashions modeled were provided by five businesswomen and boutiques in the area, BLAQSKIRT The Design House, Between Friends Boutique, TC Unlimited, Special Effects and Colastyzme Fashions. Music was provided by DJ Mike Hurt.
Models included many chapter Silhouettes and brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi. Colorful fashions were modeled, and it is worth noting that the audience appreciated watching models of various ages and sizes strut down the runway.
The fashion show is an annual fundraising event allows Kappa Silhouettes to continue to support organizations such as Autism Speaks, Women Against Abuse, Diabetes Research, Philabundance, the Kappa Achievement Academy and also provide stipends or scholarships to high school graduates.
What a way to celebrate the end of Women’s History Month, raise funds for worthy causes and demonstrate the teamwork by women of color in the fashion industry.
