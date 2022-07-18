The Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival took place on Saturday July 16. A record crowd of 4500 people attended this year and enjoyed more than 100 award-winning seasonal craft beers and fresh, local fare from the region’s hippest food trucks.
Summer Ale Festival supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats.
— Photos by HughE Dillon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.