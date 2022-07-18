The Mann Center for the Performing Arts, at 5201 Parkside Avenue, hosted its 2022 Party in the Park gala Tuesday July 12, 2022, which is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Mann’s education and community engagement programs.
The evening began with a summer cocktail party, followed by a buffet dinner. The Mann honored Miller Parker, and Marjorie Ogilvie of the Philadelphia Business and Technology Center, Philip Okala, MA, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Nancy Wingo, Executive Director, Hamilton Family Foundation for all of their efforts on behalf of so many in Philadelphia.
As one of the country’s largest nonprofit open-air music centers, the Mann presents world-class artists in historic Fairmount Park, hosting more than 200,000 visitors each year.
— Photos by HughE Dillon.
