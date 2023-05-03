Mural Arts Philadelphia hosted its annual gala fundraiser celebrating public art and the power of community on Thursday, April 27, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. Presented by Citizens, this year's event recognized Mural Arts’ Community Murals department. This unique initiative empowers individuals by giving voice to every person in every part of the city, lifting untold stories, and highlighting local heroes and history.

“For the past 20 years, Citizens has been a proud partner of Mural Arts,” said Dan Astolfi, Executive Vice President for Commercial Banking at Citizens and Vice Chair of Mural Arts Philadelphia’s board. “We are thrilled to highlight the Community Murals Program at Wall Ball this year. Both Citizens and Mural Arts strive to empower people to reach their potential — be it through art, education, or financial stability — so that communities can thrive.”

