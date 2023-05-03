Mural Arts Philadelphia hosted its annual gala fundraiser celebrating public art and the power of community on Thursday, April 27, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. Presented by Citizens, this year's event recognized Mural Arts’ Community Murals department. This unique initiative empowers individuals by giving voice to every person in every part of the city, lifting untold stories, and highlighting local heroes and history.
“For the past 20 years, Citizens has been a proud partner of Mural Arts,” said Dan Astolfi, Executive Vice President for Commercial Banking at Citizens and Vice Chair of Mural Arts Philadelphia’s board. “We are thrilled to highlight the Community Murals Program at Wall Ball this year. Both Citizens and Mural Arts strive to empower people to reach their potential — be it through art, education, or financial stability — so that communities can thrive.”
This year, Mural Arts brought a Def Poetry Jam Reunion for Wall Ball 2023 to celebrate the work of Sonia Sanchez, Philadelphia's first poet laureate. Sonia, along with artist Danny Simmons are Mural Arts’ 2023 Visionary Artist Awardees. The ball also honored CEO and General Manager of SEPTA Leslie Richards for her advocacy and partnership with Mural Arts, which has transformed transit stations and provided same-day wages to hundreds of unhoused Philadelphians through its Color Me Back program.
Lezlie Harrison, vocalist, bandleader, and on-air radio host at the preeminent jazz radio station, WBGO, was the MC and performed during the evening. Seven acclaimed poets — Bonafide Rojas, Khemist Mayfield, Ursula Rucker, Derick Cross, Vanessa Hidrary, Kraal 'Kayo' Charles, and Lamar Mason — attended the ball performed in the style of the iconic Def Poetry Jam television series.
The ball brought together Mural Arts supporters, artists, local government officials, and community and business leaders for a night of celebration and fundraising towards Mural Arts' mission of transforming public spaces and individual lives through art.
"Through our Community Murals department, we collaborate with community members to imagine and lead projects that build social capital, develop a sense of communal ownership over space, represent diversity, and empower people to make change in their city," said Jane Golden, Executive Director of Mural Arts Philadelphia. "These community murals not only highlight important figures and themes from Philadelphia's history but also bring together neighbors and new friends, reminding us of who we are and where we are going."
